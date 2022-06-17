Patch 0.05c

We've been reworking/re-balancing and fixing a lot of things in the the difficulty rankings and the infection, based on your feedback. The new systems should provide a more engaging experience across all difficulty levels with proper increase of challenge as players rank up.

Bugfixes:

Fix for Team selection and joining the wrong Team

Fix for weapons sometimes having the wrong infection type registered due to RNG, thus causing the wrong weapons to not work.

Fix for infection AI teleport ability sometimes being assigned to the wrong types.

Fix for infection AI not working after using teleport ability

Fix for infection not spreading or showing on low difficulty missions.

Fixed infection monster having wrong hunt range scaling with difficulty rank.

Fixed Flamethrower sometimes going invisible.

Fixed Life Support lights not working

Fixed Tutorial crash when using the EMP bomb.

Fix for Ship System temperatures.



Polish:

Adjustments in the ER detector and Air particles sensor.

Adjusted level generator corners generation, levels should have less dead ends now.

Adjusted rank scaling so higher ranks are achievable and to make it a little more rewarding.

Raised the reward for killing the infection.

Adjusted the monster speed buffs

Adjusted the infection special abilities, buffs and boosts, making things like the power being on and the ship's temperature more important.

Corrected the difficulty scaling for the evidences. The previous formula used actually made things harder on low difficulty. The new scaling formula should make it so the evidences take longer to grow to full strength as the infection spreads on higher difficulties.

Pressing the 1-3 keys for inventory while in the PDA now closes the PDA & opens that inventory slot.

Improved some of the ambient ship sounds.

Updated monster sounds.

Made the monster sounds play less quickly in succession so they don't cut out or overlap.

The random ambient sounds now sound near the infection source instead of in a random location. This allows players to estimate where it is by the sounds.

Extended the area in the airlock that re-supplies oxygen to the entire airlock.

Changed the bottom text in the mission select screen so it's more clear that the Decline button gives a new set of missions to choose from.

Changed the spacing in the player statistics screen so the fourth player doesn't extend beyond bounds.



New Death animation and sounds:

New death animation

New monster model for the death animation

Updated death sounds

The monster attacks are now also visible on other players



Generic room decorations: