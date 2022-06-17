Holding Pattern Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8958491 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 17:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello controllers!

The Holding Pattern Update includes new features, map, airlines, aircraft types and achievements.

Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Holding Pattern

You can now create holding patterns by deploying holding fixes.



Istanbul



18 new airlines.

New aircraft types: B733 and SU95.

2.01 Changelog