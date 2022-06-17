Holding Pattern Update Released

Hello controllers!
The Holding Pattern Update includes new features, map, airlines, aircraft types and achievements.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Holding Pattern
You can now create holding patterns by deploying holding fixes.
Istanbul
18 new airlines.
New aircraft types: B733 and SU95.
2.01 Changelog
- You can deselect the aircraft by left-click outside of the label.
- You can move the aircraft label to the default position by shift + middle-click.
- The flight strip list will be refreshed automatically when you open the flight strip window.
- UI tweaks.
- Fixed - Collision and crashed flights still on the flight strip list after load game.
- Fixed - When use alt to view the landing conditions, it will be blocked by other flights.
