 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Air Traffic update for 17 June 2022

Holding Pattern Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8958491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello controllers!

The Holding Pattern Update includes new features, map, airlines, aircraft types and achievements.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Holding Pattern

You can now create holding patterns by deploying holding fixes.

Istanbul


18 new airlines.
New aircraft types: B733 and SU95.

2.01 Changelog

  • You can deselect the aircraft by left-click outside of the label.
  • You can move the aircraft label to the default position by shift + middle-click.
  • The flight strip list will be refreshed automatically when you open the flight strip window.
  • UI tweaks.
  • Fixed - Collision and crashed flights still on the flight strip list after load game.
  • Fixed - When use alt to view the landing conditions, it will be blocked by other flights.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link