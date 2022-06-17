Meet Sakura, the Anime Boss & Idol! + Workshop Beta June 30th!

The moment you’ve all been waiting for, introducing the pop icon of the Trickster world, Sakura!

Sakura is the biggest idol in the Trivia Tricks universe and Mr. Tricks is more than a little star struck to bring her on the show! Her specialist subjects are Anime and Video Games, but you can even the playing field by adding two categories of your own!

Followers of Trivia Tricks will recall our previous update overhauled dialogue to be more expressive. This was in preparation for Sakura who, true to her anime roots, is our most animated boss yet. We hope you’ll enjoy seeing all the extra touches we took to make her true to her source material!

It wouldn’t be a new boss without a wardrobe extension, and a trendsetter like Sakura only accepts the best. You can match Sakura’s style by purchasing her outfit in the Character Creator with your earned TriviaBucks! Plus, if you outsmart Sakura on stage she’ll teach you how to get her iconic hairstyle in a variety of colors!

Before we get to that Workshop release date, we’d just like to bring attention to our revamp of the AI that standard CPU use. From today you’ll find your leaderboard placement will feel more ‘fair’ in games with many AI players, final AI scores will be much more consistent between matches, and characters now have categories that they’re better at! For example, Lyle loves Geography, but really is clueless when it comes to Animals! Try to figure out each AI’s individual quirks and report your findings [url=https://discord.com/invite/sUwKvCb

]in the Discord![/url]

We’re happy to announce an open beta for Steam Workshop will launch on the 30th June, allowing anybody interested to get an headstart on sharing their own categories! Then, based on the results of this beta we hope to bring Steam Workshop to all players on the 14th July. We will make a news post in the coming weeks showing how the experience works and details on how to join the beta. You can prepare your question packs for the beta today by using the ‘Preview’ option under the Workshop Management menu and our Steam Guide! We can’t wait to see what you create!

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Without further ado, here’s the full patch notes!

This update sees the debut of our newest boss, the #1 idol Sakura, who specializes in Anime and Video Games!

Sakura is similar to Dash as you can add two of your best categories to help you out, but Anime and Video Games cannot be turned off! Of course, you could try to take her down with just your Anime and Video Games knowledge (but good luck with that)!

Some of Sakura's idol-themed cosmetics can be bought in the Character Creator! Purchase the “Idol Eyes”, “Cartoony” mouth, “Idol Dress” and “Idol Bow” with your hard-earned TriviaBucks!

Beating Sakura will unlock the “Idol Hair” in the character creator, alongside a new achievement!

With the release of Sakura, all of Trivia Tricks' categories are covered by specialized bosses! I wonder what the next boss challenge will be?

The difficulty of the AI characters in Standard games has been massively rebalanced!

At the start of a game AI characters are now internally allocated Easy, Medium and Hard difficulties proportional to the number of AI in the game.

Our testing shows that the characters assigned ‘Hard’ perform closest to pre-patch difficulty, meaning games against 7 AI are much more fair.

Each AI character has categories that they're good and bad at, start speculating who knows what!

AI characters now have the same reverse-rubber-banding system that was introduced to bosses to prevent AI characters from running away with unreasonably high scores.

AI characters now have greater variety in how fast they can answer, meaning they will not always get speed bonuses.

Bosses will now apply the reverse-rubber-banding system when they are asked about their “best categories”. Ganymede's difficulty will now be more comparable to the difficulty of Nigel and Robin due to his proficiency in Math.

The accuracy boost that boss characters receive from being asked their "best category" has been reduced. Dash has been rebalanced so he is best at Sports and Geography and worse at other categories (Similar to Sakura).

The Speed Bonus has been updated - in order to achieve this bonus you must now answer within the first 8 seconds of a question.

While the Speed Bonus was originally supposed to be achieved by answering within 6 seconds certain question timers were altering this calculation. This bug has now been fixed and the Speed Bonus is now the same across all timers.

Standard AI characters and Boss AI characters are now much less likely to achieve a speed bonus than they were before.

The Rules screen on the TV has been updated to reflect the updated Speed Bonus.

The buttons to add and remove AI have been made much more responsive, allowing AI to be removed and added much faster.

Clients can now navigate the Categories menu when playing online. This is to prepare for the release of Workshop support.

A message has been added to the ‘Add Twitch Chat’ page to make clear that the streamers details should be entered, not the details of a user in Twitch Chat.

The size of the Trivia Tricks Save file has been heavily reduced. New save files should now be under 100KB instead of just under a MB. Existing save files will clear this unnecessary data during gameplay.

Following feedback from users creating Workshop content some new validation has been added to the preview menu for character limits and open brackets.

Each field of a Workshop file now has a character limit. You will be informed when you exceed the character limit when you try to preview your question pack! This will catch most cases of malformed CSV’s with missing quotation marks or commas.

A new check has been added for open brackets, due to how certain CSV editors treat them as “Quotes”. Any cells with an open bracket must now contain a closing bracket. Additionally, commas cannot be used within brackets.

Added a specific error message if users try to preview a CSV that is already open in another program (Such as Microsoft Excel).

More descriptive error messages have been introduced to signify the row or uniqueId where a validation error has occurred. This should help you track down issues within your Workshop Packs much easier.

General error messaging has been rewritten to be clearer.

Trivia Tricks will no longer stutter when loading question packs, and a loading screen has been added while a Workshop Pack is ran through validation.

Fixed a bug where the wrong answer would sometimes be highlighted as the ‘correct’ one when multiple answers are identical in everything but their capitalization.

Increased the file size limit of a Workshop Pack from 1MB to 4MB, and additionally fixed the file size check not working correctly

Fixed a bug where trying to load an empty Workshop folder would give the error that there were "too many files" instead of "no file being found".

Fixed a bug that would show the Question Credit from the last question when loading a new pack.

Fixed displayed file paths sometimes using "/" rather than "\".

Fixed some typos and cleaned up the wording on a variety of questions. Thanks to all of you who took the time to report these to us directly!

Added even more questions across all categories, many suggested by the Discord community! Thank you to everyone who has suggested questions so far!

Over the past month Workshop development has become code-complete, and we’re now in the final design cleanup and debugging phases before the beta release on the 30th June!

The functionality for players who join a game in progress to download any relevant Workshop items of that lobby has been implemented.

Gamepad support was added to the Categories menu to allow clients to browse Workshop categories as well as the host.

Workshop categories are now disabled when playing in Co-Op Vs Boss games.