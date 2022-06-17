 Skip to content

Ragnorium update for 17 June 2022

Ragnorium 1.0.7 is now Available!

Last edited by Wendy

Hey!

Ragnorium Version 1.0.7 is now Available!

  • Fixed Bug where Colonists would walk over the No Walk zone when they are not supposed to.
  • Fixed Bug where Crafting Flintlock Pellets would give an incorrect amount of items.
  • Fixed Bug where Ark Pylon Objective and Wooden Elements names were displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed Bug where Gull Eggs Critter Home was not selectable.
  • Fixed Bug where there is a great chance to accidentally alter your UI scale while the colonist profile tab opens and you press A/D keys.
  • Fixed Bug with Passive Happiness Skill Capsule Bug.
  • Fixed Bug where Traders would take damage from Trap Spikes. In addition, Non-Hostile Humanoids no longer take damage from Trap Spikes.

Currently trying to spend as much time as possible outside and with family; summer in Finland is very short, and i am presently trying to recharge my mental well-being as well.

Stay tuned for more, and thank you for playing!

