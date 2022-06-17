Ragnorium 1.0.7 is now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8958463 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

Ragnorium Version 1.0.7 is now Available!

_

Fixed Bug where Colonists would walk over the No Walk zone when they are not supposed to.

Fixed Bug where Crafting Flintlock Pellets would give an incorrect amount of items.

Fixed Bug where Ark Pylon Objective and Wooden Elements names were displayed incorrectly.

Fixed Bug where Gull Eggs Critter Home was not selectable.

Fixed Bug where there is a great chance to accidentally alter your UI scale while the colonist profile tab opens and you press A/D keys.

Fixed Bug with Passive Happiness Skill Capsule Bug.

Fixed Bug where Traders would take damage from Trap Spikes. In addition, Non-Hostile Humanoids no longer take damage from Trap Spikes.

_

Currently trying to spend as much time as possible outside and with family; summer in Finland is very short, and i am presently trying to recharge my mental well-being as well.

Stay tuned for more, and thank you for playing!