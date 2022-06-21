Patch Notes - Version 1.0.4.3

Greetings Managers,

It's with great pleasure that we can now release the 1.0.4.3 update which was available on the Open Beta build to the public servers of Pro Cycling Manager 2022.

You can read the update's content through the Patch Notes below.

Patch Notes

Crash Fix: Auto-Fix Corrupted saves which keep crashing when playing with a non-updated mod (aka August/September crash).

Fix Race: Improve sprinters' energy management in stages races. During flat stages they often waste their energy compared to other riders.

Fix Race: "When zooming on a rider with the F5 camera, it was not properly centered on the rider"

Fix Race: During cobble classics, it was possible to see major teams working both in the front group and in the chase group.

Bug Fix: The Training tab In The Rider Page was not accessible for our riders from the U23 team.

Bug Fix: In the Custom Team UI only 5 Eval Dots were displayed instead of 6.

Bug Fix: Individual Rankings in Archives/Season stats did not update properly.

Crash Fix: Fix a possible crash in multiplayer when hovering a race.

Rollback: In rare cases, the classification could be mess-up after a fall in the last 3 km. In this version we removed the feature. A real fix will comes later after further tests.

Bug Fix: Fix a bug with dynamic potential (only limits were updated, not the raw potential)

Bug DB: Add Missing Portuguese texts

Thank you for your continuous source feedback, our team keeps working on improving the quality of the game!