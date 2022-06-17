Update 0.38.1

Alpha 0.38.1 is an intermediate update. After this update, the focus is going to shift towards custom objects and there will probably be another feature update before the release of the custom object editors.
Content
- Added high versions of the sand bag barricades
Features & Improvements
-
The script editor will now zoom towards the mouse position
-
Conquest improvements
- Added spawn multiplier options to flags for each team to adjust the probability of units spawning at each flag
- Added spawn exhaustion option which can be used to reduce the amount of units spawning at a flag when a certain amount of units got killed in the radius of the flag. This option can be used to create more dynamic conquest battles.
- Added a respawn point selection to allow players to choose where they want to respawn (this can be deactivated in the battle settings)
- Added Get/SetSpawnMultiplier scripting nodes to modify spawn probabilities in scripts
- Added a scripting event for when the owner of a flag changes
- Added Get/SetCurrentProgress nodes to modify the capture progress of flags in scripts
- Added Get/Set/Add/RemoveConquestTickets nodes to modify the ticket amount in scripts
-
Added an option to mute the audio if the game is minimized/not focused
-
Added SpawnWarPlane scripting node to allow you to spawn planes with bombs from scripts
-
Added short game tips to the loading screen (you can suggest tips by using this google form)
-
Improved workshop content loading stability
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused slow script compilation speed in some cases
- Fixed inaccurate helicopter unit dropping
- Fixed that scripting collection would not save light references
- Fixed egyptian clothing/armor clipping
- Fixed a bug that caused slow workshop content loading
- Fixed a bug that caused workshop content to be reloaded even if not required
- Fixed a bug that prevented maps from being loaded if there was unknown custom face equipment on the player
Patch notes of previous small fixes (0.38.0.1-0.38.0.4)
- Saving custom scripts will now correctly save and load unknown custom items
- Equipment panel presets will now correctly save and load unknown custom items
- Fixed invisible tooltips on small resolutions
- Fixed backpack slot positions
- Fixed testing of middle equipment
- Fixed melee weapon anim presets
- Fixed that the 'allow shield' option didnt work
- Fixed rotation of ranged weapons in the arsenal
- Fixed incorrect sight setup on a lot of vanilla weapons
- Fixed that attack distance could no longer be adjusted
- Added color marker to color pickers in custom unit creator
- Fixed a crash when trying to load certain things in the prefab editor
- Fixed a bug that prevented regular calibers from doing damage when using one shot gl anim preset
- Repair fluid caliber will now generate repair fluid beam
- Custom units with custom repair fluid guns will now target their own faction
- Repair beam effect is now rendered correctly in first person
- .obj files exported from autodesk maya can now be imported
- Fixed selection of trading items
- Fixed transparency bullet decals
- Fixed that the colors of the player's face equipment could not be adjusted
- Fixed invisible bone armor
- Fixed aim of custom units with repair guns (there are still some problems related to movement)
- Fixed impact + sound effects of wood log walls
- Added a back button to the import/load panel to quickly return to the item type selection
- Improved support for different kind of .obj file formats
- Fixed a bug that prevented custom RPGs from being generated
- Backup files will no longer be loaded as content
- Added keepMaxHp bool input to the SetHealth node
- Fixed incorrect attachment previews in the arsenal
