Update 0.38.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8958352 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Alpha 0.38.1 is an intermediate update. After this update, the focus is going to shift towards custom objects and there will probably be another feature update before the release of the custom object editors.

Content

Added high versions of the sand bag barricades

Features & Improvements

The script editor will now zoom towards the mouse position

Conquest improvements Added spawn multiplier options to flags for each team to adjust the probability of units spawning at each flag Added spawn exhaustion option which can be used to reduce the amount of units spawning at a flag when a certain amount of units got killed in the radius of the flag. This option can be used to create more dynamic conquest battles. Added a respawn point selection to allow players to choose where they want to respawn (this can be deactivated in the battle settings) Added Get/SetSpawnMultiplier scripting nodes to modify spawn probabilities in scripts Added a scripting event for when the owner of a flag changes Added Get/SetCurrentProgress nodes to modify the capture progress of flags in scripts Added Get/Set/Add/RemoveConquestTickets nodes to modify the ticket amount in scripts

Added an option to mute the audio if the game is minimized/not focused

Added SpawnWarPlane scripting node to allow you to spawn planes with bombs from scripts

Added short game tips to the loading screen (you can suggest tips by using this google form)

Improved workshop content loading stability

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that caused slow script compilation speed in some cases

Fixed inaccurate helicopter unit dropping

Fixed that scripting collection would not save light references

Fixed egyptian clothing/armor clipping

Fixed a bug that caused slow workshop content loading

Fixed a bug that caused workshop content to be reloaded even if not required

Fixed a bug that prevented maps from being loaded if there was unknown custom face equipment on the player

Patch notes of previous small fixes (0.38.0.1-0.38.0.4)