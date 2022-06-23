Golf Gang has a brand-new course!

Introducing Sky Temple—Golf Gang’s brand-new course!

Experience all the mayhem and chaos you’ve come to know and love on this 18-hole trip across the ruins of a temple in the sky.

Use portals to traverse to new areas, but be quick on the trigger! You’re going to be in the air a lot, and you don’t want to fall into the unknown.

The best part is this additional content is absolutely free. If you have Golf Gang, the new course is now available for you purchase in the in-game shop.

If you’d like to play with members of the Golf Gang community, we are holding community play events where we all play at the same time. Check in for lobbies at 2 PM CT / 8 PM BST / 9 PM CET (or Gang O’clock!) on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. We’d love to play with you!

You can also join the Golf Gang Discord server if you’d like to chat with the community, find people to play with and meet awesome people!

So, what are you waiting for? Gather the Gang and hop in now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1151050/Golf_Gang/