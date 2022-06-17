 Skip to content

OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK update for 17 June 2022

Patch Note ver.1.0.3

Patch Note ver.1.0.3

Thank you for playing "OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK".

We have made the following fixes.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that caused players being unable to move the character after casting magic.

If you notice any other problems, please report them in the bug report thread.

If you have anything that you need our support team's help, please contact us using the form below.
URL: https://kdq.jp/ovl-game-support

Thank you for your continued support of OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK.

