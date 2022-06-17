 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 17 June 2022

Build 0.163

Share · View all patches · Build 8957967 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Press F1 in game to feedback any request, or report any glitch or bug you experience. It's a big help.

Build 0.163:
-Updated player death ragdoll behaviour. You can now have multiple death ragdolls at once, all with waypoint markers. The waypoint will not disable until you loot the rag doll container at least once. I've also fixed a rare bug/glitch that seemed to make ragdolls unlootable in some circumstance, so this should be resolved. Gravity wells/spaceships should continue to not deactivate mesh when the rag doll is unlooted, so bodies should not go missing. If you experience any issue with ragdoll or death in game, please press f1 and let me know.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link