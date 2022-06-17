Press F1 in game to feedback any request, or report any glitch or bug you experience. It's a big help.

Build 0.163:

-Updated player death ragdoll behaviour. You can now have multiple death ragdolls at once, all with waypoint markers. The waypoint will not disable until you loot the rag doll container at least once. I've also fixed a rare bug/glitch that seemed to make ragdolls unlootable in some circumstance, so this should be resolved. Gravity wells/spaceships should continue to not deactivate mesh when the rag doll is unlooted, so bodies should not go missing. If you experience any issue with ragdoll or death in game, please press f1 and let me know.