Added a new resource - magnesium (reward for challenges) If you have already completed the challenges, you will immediately receive all the magnesium you have earned.
Added 7 fireball upgrades with a fixed cost.
Added option "Automatically use bounce control (up)"
Increased the rate of fire for some paddles
Caterpillarnoid update for 17 June 2022
Update 1.5.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update