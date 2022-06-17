 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caterpillarnoid update for 17 June 2022

Update 1.5.12

Share · View all patches · Build 8957903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new resource - magnesium (reward for challenges) If you have already completed the challenges, you will immediately receive all the magnesium you have earned.
Added 7 fireball upgrades with a fixed cost.
Added option "Automatically use bounce control (up)"
Increased the rate of fire for some paddles

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link