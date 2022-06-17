We updated the HUB/Harbour/Port area to make it a little bit more interesting, and let the player test out the weapons for the chosen character.
Changes
- Hub area now has platforms on the south to practise dodgerolling
- You now have access to your gun in the hub area (unlimited bullets)
- Hub area has 1 melee & 3 ranged 'dummy' targets
- Dummy targets show the amount of damage you do
- You can now fall into the water in the HUB area
- Improved the "damage fly text" to support the new text components
- Fixed some issues with the dust/footprints still appearing when rolling & falling
Changed files in this update