Update Notes 17/06

Hello everyone! With the new update, we are received a lot of feedback and ideas, thank you all! With that in mind, we are working on some finishing touches as well as bug fixing and just pushed a patch. Some of the changes this time are quite significant, especially for solo players, here's a list of some of them:

Self-revive for Solo players! Holding a revive cell will now give you a second (or third) chance!

Fixed an issue that caused an alert beeping sound to loop infinitely

Other minor balance changes for Solo play

Further powerpad buffs

UI updates and fixes

Other quality of life & bug fixes

There's more to come, so keep an eye out! New translations are also being worked on, we'll have news soon! Again, thank you for your feedback and have fun!

OnSkull Games