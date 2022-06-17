 Skip to content

Hatup update for 17 June 2022

New content and improvements

Build 8957792

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed character jumping bugs.
Gameplay and level design improvements were made in phases 8 and 15.
Improvements and visual fixes were made in some phases.
Added Italian, Traditional Chinese, French and Japanese languages.
Fixed slider volume change track in options menu.
Improvements have been made to enemy colliders and traps to make the game less punishing and easier in some situations.
Updates have been made to the game's visual arts.

Fixed camera bug in some resolutions.

