New content and improvements

Fixed character jumping bugs.

Gameplay and level design improvements were made in phases 8 and 15.

Improvements and visual fixes were made in some phases.

Added Italian, Traditional Chinese, French and Japanese languages.

Fixed slider volume change track in options menu.

Improvements have been made to enemy colliders and traps to make the game less punishing and easier in some situations.

Updates have been made to the game's visual arts.



Fixed camera bug in some resolutions.

