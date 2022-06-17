 Skip to content

Potato's Dream update for 17 June 2022

1.0 Full Release - Potato's Dream Leaves Early Access

Last edited by Wendy

[Full Release]

This is the day of the 1.0 release update! This does not mean it is the end, I have many more plans to revamp and upgrade the game in the near future.

[Patch Notes]

Title Screen - Completely Revamped
Story Book - Go through the story of the Potato and see its dream come true
CPS - Actually Works every second now as intended!
2 New Pets
2 Skins Added at Last! - Cat and Potatofish
Code Re-writes - Run much more optimized now on some mechanics!
Insane Code Cleanup - Over 1100 lines removed!
Lots of Bug Fixes!

[The Future]

A lot more code cleanup and code revamp's to help make everything run better. I have gotten the game to use less than 100MB of video ram. This is a very nice thing however, it could still use a lot of code re-writing to help make everything run much more smoothly. My goal is to have a nice constant FPS and consistent resource usage.

I hope to help make the game better with everyone's help in the future!

