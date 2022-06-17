An OPEN BETA Patch - 4.0.9_beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Innkeepers!

As you may know, our Open Beta tests for Crossroads Inn are still ongoing.

We've released a series of updates so far, bigger and smaller, giving us all a chance to assess potential fixes' effectiveness before implementing them into the mainframe version of the game.

All your feedback has been an immeasurable help! We really appreciate it all!

Today we present you another BETA PATCH 4.0.9_beta!

Check out the PATCH NOTES:

Fixed not saving Martyn's priorities

Fixed new door placing crashing

Fixed staircases causing holes after removing

Fixed not performing on stage bards

Fixed “Farming Simulator” and “Gardening is my passion” achievements

Remember! If you'd like to enroll and test the BETA branch, follow the following steps:

Right-click on the game in your Steam library.

Click “Properties”.

Open the “Beta” tab.

Select the “Open Beta” branch.

At this point the game should start updating. Within this BETA you should be able to test out new fixes and functionalities

Then, on June 23, we're going to implement all fixes and bug improvements into the main game.

As always, we're counting on your feedback!

If you want to check the current Open Beta Fixes history, check this [UPDATE]

IMPORTANT:

If your old saves happen to crash, we would really appreciate it if you could send them to us to be further checked. Send them via email here: contact@klabater.com - in the title please write: CINN TEST

(otherwise it wouldn't get a high priority)