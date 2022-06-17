Removed low details modes from the PC Unity player.

We noticed that sometimes the Unity player selects the low detail mode on devices that can easily handle high details.

In the end we decided that the low detail game looks very poor and we prefer to leave only the high detail mode which is exactly like in the trailers.

During recent testing, we came across a situation where the Unity player displayed the game in 2 different modes on two different accounts on the same machine capable of handling high details.

A few people pointed out that the game does not look like in the trailers and this was probably the problem that this fix fixes.

This patch is important and can significantly improve the appearance of the game in some cases, which is very important to our players and to us.