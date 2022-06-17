Weekly Report #128

Hello Stalkers!

For some, it may come as a shock to what we’re going to write now, but it is 100% true: Chernobylite is not a game about weapons. It is primarily a story about people who find themselves in a very strange situation; the story of an obsessed man who wants to achieve his goal very much and has tools that will allow him to do it.

On the one hand, these tools are people - the protagonist uses their help when he needs it. On the other hand, weapons are also a tool. We wanted the player to be armed after all. However, by creating Chernobylite in a certain way, we wanted to encourage the player not to play it like in a typical FPS, but to take an active part in this SURVIVAL horror game. Here you can't just push forward, carelessly firing volleys from your rifle. In our game, each confrontation has consequences in the form of wounds suffered during the fight and loss of ammunition. In addition, the weapons of NAR soldiers have biometric security, so they cannot be taken and used in combat, but at most you can disassemble them and take resources from them. In other words: fighting is possible, but there is more to lose than gain from it.

Yes, sometimes you have to fight, especially if you have no other choice. But there are many situations in which you can try to avoid a threat, or build a trap, distract your opponent, or simply give up, return to base and be better prepared for a confrontation. This is what we wanted: for the player not to approach Chernobylite as an action game, but utilize a whole range of options, from which they will be able to choose the best one and the one that suits them better.

There is one more thing: the player only has access to what they can find in the Zone and create with their own hands. Both this and the fact that they only have access to the old blueprints makes it impossible to create an uber-weapon. At least at the very beginning. If the player spends enough time in the Zone and studies the material of chernobylite, then they will have access to much more powerful weapons. But as long as resources are severely limited, relying on improvements and modifications to the current arsenal is the key.

But we will tell you about the modifications to the weapons and their parameters, as well as how, using animations (yes, animations!), we managed to achieve the right feeling not only during shots from the weapon, but also during crafting in the next episode.

We continue our contest of Chernobylite keys to win. We remind you of the rules: we ask a question related to the game, and the fastest correct answer wins.

One of the first concepts of the fractal world assumed that the main character would walk on the surface of...

We will announce the winner and the correct answer in the report and in the comments on Monday.

And while we're still on the subject of weapons, an interesting view unfolds behind this unmodified revolver. I wonder where it is.

That's it for today!

Take care, Stalkers!

