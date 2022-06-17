 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 17 June 2022

v1.8.1 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.1 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

2022-06-17 v1.8.1 B3843

Changes:

  • Localisation updates for PDA and Main Loca: DE, FR, IT, ES and RU. Note: the localization for the aforementioned languages was added by AI machine translation as a test and will be improved over time
  • Updated gameoptions.yaml for Default Multiplayer scenario

Fixes:

  • Fixed: some POI on Omicron did not spawn reliably
  • Fixed: Frame Module Concrete did not advance Base Building Tutorial
  • Fixed: Debug entries in PDA were still visible
  • Fixed: Quest Super Fertilizer could not be completed at quest NPC
  • Fixed: Quest-Cancel on Akua-exit does create a loop when teleporter is used (Known issue: Quests could still be seen active in the questlog)

Updated IvD scenario:

Changes:

  • Added Carbon Rocks to Itaka and Korro
  • Update LoadingScreenConfig

Fixes:

  • Fixed Traders show empty list (no items)
  • Fixed infinite loading screen on Korro and Itaka
  • Fixed Tutorial keeps popping up after declining

