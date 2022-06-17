v1.8.1 Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.1 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.

Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!

Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

2022-06-17 v1.8.1 B3843

Changes:

Localisation updates for PDA and Main Loca: DE, FR, IT, ES and RU. Note: the localization for the aforementioned languages was added by AI machine translation as a test and will be improved over time

Updated gameoptions.yaml for Default Multiplayer scenario

Fixes:

Fixed: some POI on Omicron did not spawn reliably

Fixed: Frame Module Concrete did not advance Base Building Tutorial

Fixed: Debug entries in PDA were still visible

Fixed: Quest Super Fertilizer could not be completed at quest NPC

Fixed: Quest-Cancel on Akua-exit does create a loop when teleporter is used (Known issue: Quests could still be seen active in the questlog)

Changes:

Added Carbon Rocks to Itaka and Korro

Update LoadingScreenConfig

Fixes: