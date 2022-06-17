v1.8.1 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
In addition to the previous patch here is the changelog for v1.8.1 with some fixes we have been working on & more to come soon.
Have fun and please report bugs and problems as usual - thanks a lot!
Report bugs and issues for the public release right over here:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
2022-06-17 v1.8.1 B3843
Changes:
- Localisation updates for PDA and Main Loca: DE, FR, IT, ES and RU. Note: the localization for the aforementioned languages was added by AI machine translation as a test and will be improved over time
- Updated gameoptions.yaml for Default Multiplayer scenario
Fixes:
- Fixed: some POI on Omicron did not spawn reliably
- Fixed: Frame Module Concrete did not advance Base Building Tutorial
- Fixed: Debug entries in PDA were still visible
- Fixed: Quest Super Fertilizer could not be completed at quest NPC
- Fixed: Quest-Cancel on Akua-exit does create a loop when teleporter is used (Known issue: Quests could still be seen active in the questlog)
Updated IvD scenario:
Changes:
- Added Carbon Rocks to Itaka and Korro
- Update LoadingScreenConfig
Fixes:
- Fixed Traders show empty list (no items)
- Fixed infinite loading screen on Korro and Itaka
- Fixed Tutorial keeps popping up after declining
Changed depots in internal branch