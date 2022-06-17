Adrenaline Update is here!

Heeey! 👋
I'm happy to introduce the final regular update to MannaRites - Adrenaline Update! 🎉
This update finally brings the version of the game to 1.0, which means that the game is finally complete with all the planned features and content! 👊😊 (Well, almost all the planned features)
What's new in this update?
- New playable character - Kellet the Monk, martial artist. He's using adrenaline to power his abilities, and he's definitely not the guy to mess with! 😊 As he gains adrenaline by attacking or blocking, his attack speed increases and he's able to use either offensive ability - "lightning strikes", a series of devastating strikes, - or defensive ability - "healing seal", which heals everybody around Monk (including enemies!). He also have other unique features, such as offensive quick getup, slide tackle etc. - check him out, he's a lot of fun!
- Improvements for Wizard - character from the previous update, check him out as well 😊
- Community content - new enemies and new game mode. Check it out in the "Community" section of the Main Menu!
- New long-awaited (probably 😊) "Beer Quest" and a bunch of new potions (along with the new system of recharging potions - some potions can be drunk multiple times per level now). Find the special beer roots on the repeatable levels and brew the strongest Root Beer you can think of!
- Ambushes! ⚔️ Now it's not that safe to traverse the Ijmeria island in the open map mode! Enemies are looking for you, beware
- New levels in both Campaign and Adventure Mode
- Gazillion of minor bugs fixed (prob added a couple of new ones in the process 🤦♂️)
- 5 new Steam achievements. We all love achievements, right?
- The final mission now shows the amount of completed side-quests. For those who complete the main campaign with 100% of side-quests done - a little surprise after the final cutscene 😊
Here's a short teaser of the new update:
-------------------
A bit on future plans. I will do the Linux build and, after a bit of work, an improved Android build, but generally speaking I'm finally stepping away from the Chapter 1 to concentrate on working on Chapter 2 (and possible other projects in parallel). I'll still support Chapter 1 and fix the bugs (if any of them dares to show up), but I'm not planning any major content updates for this game any time soon.
Well it's been quite a ride!
😊
Almost four years ago I've posted the very first gameplay video of MannaRites (back then it was MannaRocks actually 😂, it can still be found here
Thank you for this incredible experience, which I will carry with me for the rest of my life! ❤️
