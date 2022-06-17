The Cloud & Storage Update

THE CLOUD

So this week we had quite a few reports of save files getting corrupted or players overwriting their saves by accident, so we worked on improving the save system. at least to some extent. Here's what's been done:

ːws_peaceː From now on, each manual save will be checked for data corruption and, as long as it's not boned, will be backed up to the Cloud dir.

ːws_peaceː All the save files in the Cloud directory will automatically be synced to Steam Cloud and will be available in the Cloud Backups section of the Save/Load menu.

ːws_peaceː The autosave is also going to be backed up, however, to prevent possible loss of progress, it'll only be restored from a cloud save if the main autosave file is missing. So if you're playing on multiple PCs, use the manual save option to save and load your progress over the cloud.

ːws_peaceː And while we can't do anything about you ignoring the warning prompts and overwriting your save files by accident, we've added an auto-backup feature that'll make a copy of your main save file on an hourly basis. That way the most you'll lose is an hour's worth of grind which is virtually nothing in Weed Shop 3 terms ːws_damanː

THE STORAGE

ːws_peaceː Added a few storage room upgrades to the main shop that can purchase on the Pimp It app.

ːws_peaceː The storage rooms are basically late-game upgrades with the sole purpose of storing your weed and other worthless crap,

THE FIXES

ːws_peaceː Cured Dan's and Vulcan's paint allergies.

ːws_peaceː Fixed an issue with the PhysX engine causing the game to crash on load.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the Dxxber order selection bug.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the weed inventory hud overlay scrolling.

ːws_peaceː Reduced most of the lab equipment prices by up to 50%.

ːws_peaceː And lastly, fixed the rendering issues on HDR monitors... maybe. Don't have an HDR monitor to test on so let us know if the visuals still look funky on your end,