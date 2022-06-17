Content Update #5 - The Endless Bliss

Hey everyone! Happy to share the news of our new content patch going live! We've been focusing on overhauling Bliss rules and design, and adding a brand new, exciting game mode!

🤫 PS. That one aggravating curse has been removed from the game. Yep, you know which one 😉

🌺 New Bliss

We've redesigned the Bliss to better reflect the chaotic and flowery nature of Lady Bliss. Her overgrown gardens are filled with unique dangers. There are new areas to explore, new enemy combinations, and new demonic Bliss Cards to win.

🔮 Endless Bliss Game Mode

In this new game mode, you can experience the full power of your carefully crafted Deck. You start from character level 20, with infinite mana, and all cards from your Deck already in your inventory. An option to autoplay cards is available to get you quickly into the fray.

You will need this power to tackle difficult challenges inside the Endless Bliss. In each Endless level, you have 5 minutes to kill the Shade that resides within and its minions.

If you succeed, you unlock a higher difficulty level. There is no limit to how far you can go - hence, the "endless" part. There are leaderboards to show off to the world that your deck and skills are the true pride of Lady Bliss.

In the following updates, the Endless Bliss will become the primary place to find Card upgrade materials.

🎶 Patch Notes

New

Redesigned Bliss with 3 new, unique areas

New Game Mode - Endless Bliss

New Bliss Curse - Curse of the Riposte

New mini bosses - Bliss Shades

Added 4 new, powerful Bliss Cards

New Encounter - Rich Ruined Square

Changes

Curse of the Tower has been removed.

Player footsteps will now sound differently on different materials.

Redesigned the small conversation UI.

Bugfixes