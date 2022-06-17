Content Update #5 - The Endless Bliss

Hey everyone! Happy to share the news of our new content patch going live! We've been focusing on overhauling Bliss rules and design, and adding a brand new, exciting game mode!
🤫 PS. That one aggravating curse has been removed from the game. Yep, you know which one 😉
🌺 New Bliss
We've redesigned the Bliss to better reflect the chaotic and flowery nature of Lady Bliss. Her overgrown gardens are filled with unique dangers. There are new areas to explore, new enemy combinations, and new demonic Bliss Cards to win.
🔮 Endless Bliss Game Mode
In this new game mode, you can experience the full power of your carefully crafted Deck. You start from character level 20, with infinite mana, and all cards from your Deck already in your inventory. An option to autoplay cards is available to get you quickly into the fray.
You will need this power to tackle difficult challenges inside the Endless Bliss. In each Endless level, you have 5 minutes to kill the Shade that resides within and its minions.
If you succeed, you unlock a higher difficulty level. There is no limit to how far you can go - hence, the "endless" part. There are leaderboards to show off to the world that your deck and skills are the true pride of Lady Bliss.
In the following updates, the Endless Bliss will become the primary place to find Card upgrade materials.
🎶 Patch Notes
New
- Redesigned Bliss with 3 new, unique areas
- New Game Mode - Endless Bliss
- New Bliss Curse - Curse of the Riposte
- New mini bosses - Bliss Shades
- Added 4 new, powerful Bliss Cards
- New Encounter - Rich Ruined Square
Changes
- Curse of the Tower has been removed.
- Player footsteps will now sound differently on different materials.
- Redesigned the small conversation UI.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where some offerings would reset upon starting the second run.
- Fixed multiple instance of too loud volume in skill effects.
- Fixed unintended overlaps in UI elements.
- Fixed an issue where Tiered Talents would sometimes not sum up properly.
- Fixed an issue where level and name of an enemy would not show up on healthbar.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a memory leak.
- Fixed a bug that would cause soldiers to suffer from unnaturally long arms.
- Fixed a bug where mission would not continue after killing the end boss.
