I’m back with some small news. As you can see, there is an update again. This will make this week update complete with the complete full new map with the first boss fight too. It will be a hard fight to beat him, so train hard and grind all the items you can fight.

Of cures, this is only a small info right now I’m making the road map and later today I’m posting an official notice of what’s coming next to the game and for the future of the game!