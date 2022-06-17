V0.2.8 - New level: Suburbs

Hello everyone!

After many weeks of work, here is our brand new Suburbs map and its new and even scarier entity, the clown!

Enjoy the hospital and the school in hard and nightmare modes, to scream even more!

Tell us what you think here: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

LEVEL

New level: the suburbs. Multiple houses to discover!

New entity: the clown

New difficulty modes: entities get stronger, players get less light sticks, more loot available and more experience earned

FIXES