Forsake update for 17 June 2022

V0.2.8 - New level: Suburbs

Hello everyone!
After many weeks of work, here is our brand new Suburbs map and its new and even scarier entity, the clown!
Enjoy the hospital and the school in hard and nightmare modes, to scream even more!
Tell us what you think here: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

LEVEL

  • New level: the suburbs. Multiple houses to discover!
  • New entity: the clown
  • New difficulty modes: entities get stronger, players get less light sticks, more loot available and more experience earned

FIXES

  • Disabled collisions with furniture doors/drawers once opened
  • If a player gets hit while hiding, it will get him out of the hiding place with 1 second of invincibility
  • Fixed positions of notebooks when they are in a drawer
  • Fixed wrong level/difficulty displayed to players who have joined
  • Fixed keypad’s background for better visualization, and bigger buttons hitboxes
  • Small UI tweaks
