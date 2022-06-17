Monthly Update

Hello everyone!

It’s been more than a month since the last post, and I miss everyone very much. We worked overtime to make sure this version can be delivered in time. And now it is finally released.

There is still a lot of content in this update. The content mentioned in the last update notice or dev log has been completed, so I won't repeat it. Here I can only briefly introduce the new things. Please experience more changes in the game:

First, card previews and pre-game builds. Although the current card effects are more interactive than before, and there are more crossovers, there are still cards that cannot be built together, and it is really frustrating to see cards that do not match the current deck during the build process, and as the number of cards increases, this problem will become more and more obvious, so the card pool must be divided to ensure the experience of building, so we have adopted the current new pre-building to fully open the possibility and divide the card pool. The choice of which cards will appear in the game is completely open. Of course, this may cause some troubles at the beginning. If you have any suggestions and ideas, you are welcome to put them forward.

The second is the change of in-game building. First of all, because of the removal of classes, class weight have also been removed. Instead we brought Recruitable Upgrades. Now there will be more than 3 mercenaries to choose from, and mercenaries with higher costs will appear directly. Also a map system similar to Slay the Spire was added, Banned Zone was added to help building, and the camp gave some non-recruitment enhancements.

Third, card upgrades (now called promotions) have also been enhanced. Besides the original effect upgrade, two additional options are provided, which can be selected according to the current needs and the needs of the deck, which increases the richness and choice of deck building.

Fourth, the effects related to enemy morale and Imprint such as Plagued and Flamed have been temporarily removed. Because the effects of attacking enemy morale, Flamed and Plagued are naturally repelled by other effects, even if there are some related effects, the range of use is very narrow, and it will always seem incompatible with other cards. So they are removed temporarily.

There are many more changes! Experience them in the game! Looking forward to your feedback! I wish you a nice weekend!