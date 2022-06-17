 Skip to content

Few Nights More update for 17 June 2022

Hotfix v0.4.8.617

Share · View all patches · Build 8957320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, we are releasing an hotfix today.

Balance Changes:

  • We decided to change the way lifesteal works.
    Old Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount at the end of every combat turn.
    New Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount for the first attack of every combat turn.

The goal was to make a "cheese tactic" where you defend infinitely while healing to full HP
a bit harder to pull off without implementing a big drastic change to how lifesteal works and keeping it simple at the same time..

Bug Fixes:

  • Grand Marshal Pentarei: No longer keeps her damage reduction passive during her awakened phase.
  • Grand Marshal Pentarei: Fixed an issue that caused her awakened form to freeze the game if it was proced by thorns.
  • Lord Archon: Fixed an issue that caused game to freeze if he died to thorns.
  • Erupt still buged after 100 blood, hopefully its fixed this time.
  • Ring of Retaliation: Fixed the trinket not working when used right after Michika's Lord Skill.
  • Rupture: Fixed an issue with recast not working properly.
UI
  • Merchant's room information button was made more visible by adding a glow effect to it.
  • Added damage-taking animation to the Ranger veteran.
