Hotfix v0.4.8.617

Hello everyone, we are releasing an hotfix today.

Balance Changes:

We decided to change the way lifesteal works.

Old Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount at the end of every combat turn.

New Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount for the first attack of every combat turn.

The goal was to make a "cheese tactic" where you defend infinitely while healing to full HP

a bit harder to pull off without implementing a big drastic change to how lifesteal works and keeping it simple at the same time..

Bug Fixes:

Grand Marshal Pentarei: No longer keeps her damage reduction passive during her awakened phase.

Grand Marshal Pentarei: Fixed an issue that caused her awakened form to freeze the game if it was proced by thorns.

Lord Archon: Fixed an issue that caused game to freeze if he died to thorns.

Erupt still buged after 100 blood, hopefully its fixed this time.

Ring of Retaliation: Fixed the trinket not working when used right after Michika's Lord Skill.

Rupture: Fixed an issue with recast not working properly.

UI