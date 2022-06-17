Hotfix v0.4.8.617

Hello everyone, we are releasing an hotfix today.
Balance Changes:
- We decided to change the way lifesteal works.
Old Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount at the end of every combat turn.
New Lifesteal: Heal lifesteal amount for the first attack of every combat turn.
The goal was to make a "cheese tactic" where you defend infinitely while healing to full HP
a bit harder to pull off without implementing a big drastic change to how lifesteal works and keeping it simple at the same time..
Bug Fixes:
- Grand Marshal Pentarei: No longer keeps her damage reduction passive during her awakened phase.
- Grand Marshal Pentarei: Fixed an issue that caused her awakened form to freeze the game if it was proced by thorns.
- Lord Archon: Fixed an issue that caused game to freeze if he died to thorns.
- Erupt still buged after 100 blood, hopefully its fixed this time.
- Ring of Retaliation: Fixed the trinket not working when used right after Michika's Lord Skill.
- Rupture: Fixed an issue with recast not working properly.
UI
- Merchant's room information button was made more visible by adding a glow effect to it.
- Added damage-taking animation to the Ranger veteran.
