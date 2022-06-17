P&C HotFix: 170622

Here are more fixes!
Not everything that was fixed in today's Beta can be transferred to Stable builds with a patch, but the next Stable build will certainly include all of them and more! Thank you for all the reports!
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending
ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown
ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys
Changed depots in beta branch