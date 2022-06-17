P&C HotFix: 170622

Here are more fixes!

Not everything that was fixed in today's Beta can be transferred to Stable builds with a patch, but the next Stable build will certainly include all of them and more! Thank you for all the reports!

Size: 213.2 KB

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending

ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys