Dear Designers,

Happy Clean Your Aquarium Day!

We've decided that - even though this day falls on Saturday this year and we don't usually work on Saturdays - the June update has to reach you on this date. The reason is simple - there aren't too many aquaristic holidays during the year. And cleaning your tank seems like a good occasion to celebrate, right?

Especially that we've got some new stuff for you today!

New items!

As usual, we have something new for you! This time you will be able to find 2 new roots and 1 new plant in the store. The plant is the African Water Fern that some of you have been asking for. And so - there you go! We're hoping that all of these elements will add a new charm to your beautiful tanks!

Animations - part 1

You've been asking us to improve fish animations. As I've mentioned in the previous announcement, we keep working on animating new behaviors. However, to get off on the right fin, we've taken care of improving the basic swimming animations we already have. If you have any notes, feel free to share them with us. Or just simply share your admiration in Steam Discussion or on our Discord :)

Saltwater DLC awaits!

Do you remember that we have a first Aquarium Designer DLC coming? And it's a BIGGIE! We really can't wait to play it. We'll be looking for some beta testers in July, so join our Discord and be the first to sign up!

Remember to add the DLC to your wishlist as well!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Aquarium Designer and Steam Deck

Aquarium Designer is playable on Steam Deck! We're working on some improvements there, though, but feel free to try it out and send us your notes via direct messages or Discord. We appreciate each piece of feedback!

And there is it! Happy Clean Your Aquarium Day once again! And you know... go and clean your tanks. Now. The real ones and the in-game ones. Your fish and plants will thank you!

Just keep swimming,

Aquarium Designer team