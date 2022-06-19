Update 1.2.0

This is a medium-sized update which does not break saved campaign compatibility, but does add a ton of improvements and fixes. As always, please report any bugs and/or crashes in the Discord or on the Steam discussion board. Full changelog follows:

1.2.0 Changelog

ADD: Major Battle campaign day mission: higher number of enemy units, higher chance of meeting resistance, +2 VP for each enemy unit destroyed, +1 VP for each captured zone, higher chance of zone capture by enemy or friendly forces, player may get free unit support and requested unit support will have +1 unit

ADD: Battle of Guadalcanal campaign (USA), Battle of Iwo Jima campaign (USA)

ADD: F4F Wildcat, SBD Dauntless, M1A1 75mm Pack Howitzer, M4A3R5 Sherman, Mitsubishi A6M, Chi-Ha (Dug In)

ADD: Campaign skill: Semper Fi

ADD: Reverse Move action for AI units

ADD: AI units with Reverse Drivers now just as likely to make a Reverse Move action

ADD: AI units will now build themselves a simple list of enemy threats to help in action scoring

ADD: AI armoured vehicle units can now pivot or reverse so that their heavier front armour is facing a threat

ADD: Info in the Battlegroup tab on whether a squadmate has a broken weapon or one that is out of ammo or fuel

ADD: Historical Rarity display in Unit Gallery can now scroll up and down

ADD: SHrapnel ammo for 75mm American Sherman guns, functions same as Canister

ADD: Enemy infantry, cavalry, and gun units that take FP in a turn when the player is overrunning their location must pass a morale check or else be routed, unless they are entrenched, fortified, or fanatic

ADD: Sound Effects: Motorcycle moving, LMG firing at low, medium, and high RoF, gun/cannon firing, gun moving without tow

ADD: Message before Campaign Day random events

ADD: Fortification zones now much less likely to spawn most very mobile enemy units

ADD: Emplacement unit category; if armoured, always counts as HD in all directions

CNG: Slightly updated fonts to improve weighting of lines (thanks cjprince!)

CNG: If a Lax AI unit spots an enemy unit, they now immediately become Alert

CNG: Greatly increased chance of a Lax enemy unit becoming Alert due to 1+ enemies already being spotted

CNG: Enemy units can now pivot to face any target, including the player, as an action during their activation

CNG: AI units now much less likely to attempt attacks with 0.5% chance of hit/effect

CNG: AI units now more likely to withdraw if they already had a good reason to do so and player is immobilized

CNG: Campaign week description in Campaign Calendar layer now has 8 additional display lines

CNG: Minor changes to Jungle Rats campaign

CNG: Molotovs and Flamethrowers can now get critical hits

CNG: Demo Charges, Flame Throwers, and Molotovs all now have lower base AP scores

CNG: Demo Charges now much more likely to cause immobilization after a penetrating hit on the player

CNG: Flame Throwers and Molotovs now much more likely to only cause Minor Damage after a penetrating hit on the player

CNG: Slight change to how crew positions and weapons are displayed in the Unit Gallery

CNG: Warning for a missing sound effect definition will only be displayed once per game session

CNG: Campaign days with Hold the Line, Counterattack, or Fighting Withdrawal missions will require less time to arrive at the front lines

CNG: All impacts on the player vehicle can now result in 1+ crewmen in the hit location being stunned or knocked unconscious by the impact

FIX: In cases where an AI unit has 2+ weapons that can be fired by the same crewman, the game will keep track of which crewmen have already acted and won't let them operate two weapons in the same turn

FIX: AI units that pivot will now not always rotate their turret to face their new hull facing direction, the turret will remain in the same relative direction

FIX: Very Large towing capacity display did not fit in Unit Gallery screen

FIX: Deleting a campaign record did not properly select another one

FIX: If first crewman had a different default command set, GUI and context console did not reflect this at start of scenario

FIX: Seasons and weather odds for South Pacific region

FIX: If a transport vehicle is abandoned by its crew, any passengers automatically bail out

FIX: During bail-out, if crewmen were killed by an explosion or incoming fire, the game would not properly end the bail-out sequence until the following turn

FIX: Unspotted enemy units that get bogged down will no longer trigger a sound effect

FIX: Vertical position of text in simple pop-up messages

FIX: Unspotted enemy units that fail a rout test (eg. after a FTR or WP attack) will no longer trigger a message for the player

FIX: Removed depiction of side skirts in DES portrait of Panzer IV H

FIX: Was possible for player unit to initiate an overrun attack when it was bogged down

FIX: If player vehicle was immobilized, chance that it would be pivoted incorrectly, leading to strange outcomes

FIX: Player could possibly add rare ammo during resupply when it was not available on current calendar date