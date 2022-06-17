P&C Beta Update: 17.06.22

Hello there!

I think that after these fixes (other than keeping up with the CG scenes swaps) I'll work on gamepad controls and touch things up for Kobold Princess' route (mainly HUD-wise changes). Many headaches are to be expected! Yey!

But I'm still thankful af to all of you for supporting our game, we'll keep doing our best here 🙏

Size: 717.8 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Goblin Princess NSFW Animation #3 added

ːswirliesː Dusk Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Goblin Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dusk Princess

ːswirliesː Added new sprites for alternative forms: Dog KoboldP, Fish CatP, Moon RabbitP, Shitzu DogP, Robo MouseP, Wolf HarvestP, Butterfly MothP, Gremlin GoblinP

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending

ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard

ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess broken expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed Mannequin events unreadable choice list

ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly

ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching when Auto-Events are running

ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys