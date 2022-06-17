P&C Beta Update: 17.06.22

Hello there!
I think that after these fixes (other than keeping up with the CG scenes swaps) I'll work on gamepad controls and touch things up for Kobold Princess' route (mainly HUD-wise changes). Many headaches are to be expected! Yey!
But I'm still thankful af to all of you for supporting our game, we'll keep doing our best here 🙏
Size: 717.8 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Goblin Princess NSFW Animation #3 added
ːswirliesː Dusk Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Goblin Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Dusk Princess
ːswirliesː Added new sprites for alternative forms: Dog KoboldP, Fish CatP, Moon RabbitP, Shitzu DogP, Robo MouseP, Wolf HarvestP, Butterfly MothP, Gremlin GoblinP
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed broken save crystal during Kobold's ending
ːswirliesː Fixed (removed, useless) save crystal in the Monastery's Graveyard
ːswirliesː Fixed NPCs and Ch/i/mps spawning on top of each other in the Clocktown
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess broken expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed Mannequin events unreadable choice list
ːswirliesː Fixed Beach minigame not resetting correctly
ːswirliesː Fixed BGS not fading out when reaching an ending
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching when Auto-Events are running
ːswirliesː Fixed eggs hatching during lift rides and other occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Talon Guards not being shown in Throne Rooms when they're sent as Bird Princess' envoys
Changed files in this update