WorldBox - God Simulator update for 17 June 2022

Update 0.14.1 - it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8957000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

WorldBox - Update 0.14.1 - 🌧️it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!
✨🌧️Trait Rain
🦀Crab Bomb
🧲Animation and improvements for Magnet
⚔️Balancing
🙏Legendary items are now highlighted
😞Greg
🐛And many fixes

📜For full patch notes history, please check official website 📜here or read below:

Here’s changelog for 0.14.01 - 🌧️ it's raining traits, hallelujah:

  • added: radiotraitive rain of 3 types. Select which traits you want to apply for multiple units and drop them.
  • added: radiotraitive rains. They save their state through sessions
  • added: crab bomb! it's rave time
  • added: gamma rain. Pick some traits and make it rain
  • added: delta rain. Pick some traits and make a train
  • added: omega rain. Pick some traits and make them train
  • added: city inventory legendary items would have special outline
  • added: unit inventory legendary items would have special outline
  • added: new debug cheat CityUnlimitedZoneRange
  • added: added separator between fertilizers and minerals in nature tab
  • added: added Nikon to the special thanks section. Thanks!
  • added: particles and shake, when unit gets infected with zombie infection
  • changes: crystal tile graphics are changed
  • changes: [mobile] golden brain is now free
  • changes: [mobile] corrupted brain is now free
  • changes: [mobile] snow cloud is now free
  • changes: fat trait will increase size of sprite of a unit a bit
  • changes: agile trait will decrease size of sprite of a unit a bit
  • changes: made some achievements not hidden
  • changes: vortex tool won't remove biomes and water
  • changes: vortex tool won't destroy buildings
  • changes: tweaked some achievements descriptions
  • changes: crabzilla moved from other powers to destruction
  • changes: gray goo moved from other powers to destruction
  • changes: [Steam] non game hidden achievements descriptions now visible on steam
  • changes: in kingdoms tab moved toggles to the right
  • changes: kingdom, cultures, cities list now have a special button background
  • changes: chance to get infected by zombie on attack 30% -> 50%
  • changes: culture tech zones tier 2 - max range 1 -> 2
  • changes: culture tech zones tier 3 - max range 1 -> 2
  • changes: human base city zone range 4 -> 7
  • changes: dwarf base city zone range 4 -> 7
  • changes: orc base city zone range 3 -> 6
  • changes: elf base city zone range 5 -> 8
  • changes: human base cities(without king effects) amount 3 -> 5
  • changes: orc base cities amount 2 -> 4
  • changes: elf base cities amount 1 -> 3
  • changes: dwarf base cities amount 1 -> 3
  • changes: king bonus for max cities based on stewardship by 50%
  • changes: when revolt happens, maximum amount of cities that could join revolt changed from 50% -> 33%
  • changes: when revolt happens, time before next revolt check is longer, the bigger is last revolt was
  • changes: cheat CityFastZonesGrowth is more smooth
  • changes: cheat unlimited house is more smooth
  • changes: tweaks for how it's decided where settlers build new cities
  • changes: newly spawned civ unit won't run to random place on the map to settle a new city
  • changes: make starting worlds more random
  • changes: added some more debug buttons, while worked on settler logic improvements
  • changes: reworked algo for settlers. They would try to settle a bit further away from their kingdom borders(instead of being aligned), so the new city would take more space
  • changes: watch tower increases city zone range by 1 now
  • changes: when city gets conquered - their current army gets disbanded
  • changes: cities logic for placing new houses would be faster
  • changes: unlucky trait triggers it's bad event only on older units
  • changes: only civ immortal units can get evil after a long time. Not immortal sheep and bunnies
  • changes: evil trait max cities -3 -> -2
  • changes: content trait max cities -2 -> 0
  • changes: greg is more greggier
  • changes: Life is a Sim achievement reduced for mobile devices
  • changes: Magnet: the units will now rotate in magnetic patterns
  • changes: Magnet: when dropping units, they will be pushed towards the current brush that you have selected
  • changes: tips now in Welcome window
  • changes: added some empty window placeholders in some windows
  • changes: [Steam] Workshop maps are uploaded for friends only by default now
  • changes: right click on map size will decrease the map size again
  • changes: civs can settle on sand right now
  • changes: added island size requirmenet for mineral spawn for at least 20 tiles
  • fixed: soft crash when you unit with energized trait blows up on landmine
  • fixed: in trait editor tooltip overlaps icons awkwardly
  • fixed: danish translation was broken
  • fixed: sometimes soft error on mobile when receiving gift power
  • fixed: creating new cities/buildings would be blocked by minerals
  • fixed: mobs won't spawn in low candy biomes
  • fixed: cities not getting updated stats after culture gained new tech right away
  • fixed: cities keep trying to claim diagonal zones and losing them after a bit
  • fixes: spectate icon would be stuck if the unit you watched would die on its' own
  • fixes: [mobile] There was a way to adjust time without having the hourglass power unlocked for non-premium players
  • fixes: found the last hiding santas
  • fixes: cities getting removed/bugged out if game is paused right after city is created
  • fixes: sometimes cities don't have visible zones
  • fixes: kingdom with bad king can have -1 max villages
  • fixes: magnets will not show units correctly if you zoom in/out from minimap
  • fixes: kings, boats, generals, etc won't show up on minimap at their old position if you're dragging them with the magnet
  • fixes: boats that were dropped with magnet and have an unreachable dock, won't be just stuck forever in one place
  • fixed: inspiration drops showed fire, instead of inspiration
  • fixes: if infinity coin removed unit inside a house - his death didn't count
  • fixes: 18 years babies running around
  • fixes: when using madness on army bannerman he still stays bannerman
  • fixes: campfire having wrong map icon
  • fixes: silver/iron weapon sprites are switched
  • fixes: worm not removing biomes
  • fixes: sometimes unit won't heal fully after level up with specific traits

Enjoy!

Missed the earlier updates?

