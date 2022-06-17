Update 0.14.1 - it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!

Hey there!
WorldBox - Update 0.14.1 - 🌧️it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!
✨🌧️Trait Rain
🦀Crab Bomb
🧲Animation and improvements for Magnet
⚔️Balancing
🙏Legendary items are now highlighted
😞Greg
🐛And many fixes
- added: radiotraitive rain of 3 types. Select which traits you want to apply for multiple units and drop them.
- added: radiotraitive rains. They save their state through sessions
- added: crab bomb! it's rave time
- added: gamma rain. Pick some traits and make it rain
- added: delta rain. Pick some traits and make a train
- added: omega rain. Pick some traits and make them train
- added: city inventory legendary items would have special outline
- added: unit inventory legendary items would have special outline
- added: new debug cheat CityUnlimitedZoneRange
- added: added separator between fertilizers and minerals in nature tab
- added: added Nikon to the special thanks section. Thanks!
- added: particles and shake, when unit gets infected with zombie infection
- changes: crystal tile graphics are changed
- changes: [mobile] golden brain is now free
- changes: [mobile] corrupted brain is now free
- changes: [mobile] snow cloud is now free
- changes: fat trait will increase size of sprite of a unit a bit
- changes: agile trait will decrease size of sprite of a unit a bit
- changes: made some achievements not hidden
- changes: vortex tool won't remove biomes and water
- changes: vortex tool won't destroy buildings
- changes: tweaked some achievements descriptions
- changes: crabzilla moved from other powers to destruction
- changes: gray goo moved from other powers to destruction
- changes: [Steam] non game hidden achievements descriptions now visible on steam
- changes: in kingdoms tab moved toggles to the right
- changes: kingdom, cultures, cities list now have a special button background
- changes: chance to get infected by zombie on attack 30% -> 50%
- changes: culture tech zones tier 2 - max range 1 -> 2
- changes: culture tech zones tier 3 - max range 1 -> 2
- changes: human base city zone range 4 -> 7
- changes: dwarf base city zone range 4 -> 7
- changes: orc base city zone range 3 -> 6
- changes: elf base city zone range 5 -> 8
- changes: human base cities(without king effects) amount 3 -> 5
- changes: orc base cities amount 2 -> 4
- changes: elf base cities amount 1 -> 3
- changes: dwarf base cities amount 1 -> 3
- changes: king bonus for max cities based on stewardship by 50%
- changes: when revolt happens, maximum amount of cities that could join revolt changed from 50% -> 33%
- changes: when revolt happens, time before next revolt check is longer, the bigger is last revolt was
- changes: cheat CityFastZonesGrowth is more smooth
- changes: cheat unlimited house is more smooth
- changes: tweaks for how it's decided where settlers build new cities
- changes: newly spawned civ unit won't run to random place on the map to settle a new city
- changes: make starting worlds more random
- changes: added some more debug buttons, while worked on settler logic improvements
- changes: reworked algo for settlers. They would try to settle a bit further away from their kingdom borders(instead of being aligned), so the new city would take more space
- changes: watch tower increases city zone range by 1 now
- changes: when city gets conquered - their current army gets disbanded
- changes: cities logic for placing new houses would be faster
- changes: unlucky trait triggers it's bad event only on older units
- changes: only civ immortal units can get evil after a long time. Not immortal sheep and bunnies
- changes: evil trait max cities -3 -> -2
- changes: content trait max cities -2 -> 0
- changes: greg is more greggier
- changes: Life is a Sim achievement reduced for mobile devices
- changes: Magnet: the units will now rotate in magnetic patterns
- changes: Magnet: when dropping units, they will be pushed towards the current brush that you have selected
- changes: tips now in Welcome window
- changes: added some empty window placeholders in some windows
- changes: [Steam] Workshop maps are uploaded for friends only by default now
- changes: right click on map size will decrease the map size again
- changes: civs can settle on sand right now
- changes: added island size requirmenet for mineral spawn for at least 20 tiles
- fixed: soft crash when you unit with energized trait blows up on landmine
- fixed: in trait editor tooltip overlaps icons awkwardly
- fixed: danish translation was broken
- fixed: sometimes soft error on mobile when receiving gift power
- fixed: creating new cities/buildings would be blocked by minerals
- fixed: mobs won't spawn in low candy biomes
- fixed: cities not getting updated stats after culture gained new tech right away
- fixed: cities keep trying to claim diagonal zones and losing them after a bit
- fixes: spectate icon would be stuck if the unit you watched would die on its' own
- fixes: [mobile] There was a way to adjust time without having the hourglass power unlocked for non-premium players
- fixes: found the last hiding santas
- fixes: cities getting removed/bugged out if game is paused right after city is created
- fixes: sometimes cities don't have visible zones
- fixes: kingdom with bad king can have -1 max villages
- fixes: magnets will not show units correctly if you zoom in/out from minimap
- fixes: kings, boats, generals, etc won't show up on minimap at their old position if you're dragging them with the magnet
- fixes: boats that were dropped with magnet and have an unreachable dock, won't be just stuck forever in one place
- fixed: inspiration drops showed fire, instead of inspiration
- fixes: if infinity coin removed unit inside a house - his death didn't count
- fixes: 18 years babies running around
- fixes: when using madness on army bannerman he still stays bannerman
- fixes: campfire having wrong map icon
- fixes: silver/iron weapon sprites are switched
- fixes: worm not removing biomes
- fixes: sometimes unit won't heal fully after level up with specific traits
Enjoy!
