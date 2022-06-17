Update 0.14.1 - it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8957000 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey there!

WorldBox - Update 0.14.1 - 🌧️it's raining traits, hallelujah - Now Available!

✨🌧️Trait Rain

🦀Crab Bomb

🧲Animation and improvements for Magnet

⚔️Balancing

🙏Legendary items are now highlighted

😞Greg

🐛And many fixes

📜For full patch notes history, please check official website 📜here or read below:

Here’s changelog for 0.14.01 - 🌧️ it's raining traits, hallelujah:

added: radiotraitive rain of 3 types. Select which traits you want to apply for multiple units and drop them.

added: radiotraitive rains. They save their state through sessions

added: crab bomb! it's rave time

added: gamma rain. Pick some traits and make it rain

added: delta rain. Pick some traits and make a train

added: omega rain. Pick some traits and make them train

added: city inventory legendary items would have special outline

added: unit inventory legendary items would have special outline

added: new debug cheat CityUnlimitedZoneRange

added: added separator between fertilizers and minerals in nature tab

added: added Nikon to the special thanks section. Thanks!

added: particles and shake, when unit gets infected with zombie infection

changes: crystal tile graphics are changed

changes: [mobile] golden brain is now free

changes: [mobile] corrupted brain is now free

changes: [mobile] snow cloud is now free

changes: fat trait will increase size of sprite of a unit a bit

changes: agile trait will decrease size of sprite of a unit a bit

changes: made some achievements not hidden

changes: vortex tool won't remove biomes and water

changes: vortex tool won't destroy buildings

changes: tweaked some achievements descriptions

changes: crabzilla moved from other powers to destruction

changes: gray goo moved from other powers to destruction

changes: [Steam] non game hidden achievements descriptions now visible on steam

changes: in kingdoms tab moved toggles to the right

changes: kingdom, cultures, cities list now have a special button background

changes: chance to get infected by zombie on attack 30% -> 50%

changes: culture tech zones tier 2 - max range 1 -> 2

changes: culture tech zones tier 3 - max range 1 -> 2

changes: human base city zone range 4 -> 7

changes: dwarf base city zone range 4 -> 7

changes: orc base city zone range 3 -> 6

changes: elf base city zone range 5 -> 8

changes: human base cities(without king effects) amount 3 -> 5

changes: orc base cities amount 2 -> 4

changes: elf base cities amount 1 -> 3

changes: dwarf base cities amount 1 -> 3

changes: king bonus for max cities based on stewardship by 50%

changes: when revolt happens, maximum amount of cities that could join revolt changed from 50% -> 33%

changes: when revolt happens, time before next revolt check is longer, the bigger is last revolt was

changes: cheat CityFastZonesGrowth is more smooth

changes: cheat unlimited house is more smooth

changes: tweaks for how it's decided where settlers build new cities

changes: newly spawned civ unit won't run to random place on the map to settle a new city

changes: make starting worlds more random

changes: added some more debug buttons, while worked on settler logic improvements

changes: reworked algo for settlers. They would try to settle a bit further away from their kingdom borders(instead of being aligned), so the new city would take more space

changes: watch tower increases city zone range by 1 now

changes: when city gets conquered - their current army gets disbanded

changes: cities logic for placing new houses would be faster

changes: unlucky trait triggers it's bad event only on older units

changes: only civ immortal units can get evil after a long time. Not immortal sheep and bunnies

changes: evil trait max cities -3 -> -2

changes: content trait max cities -2 -> 0

changes: greg is more greggier

changes: Life is a Sim achievement reduced for mobile devices

changes: Magnet: the units will now rotate in magnetic patterns

changes: Magnet: when dropping units, they will be pushed towards the current brush that you have selected

changes: tips now in Welcome window

changes: added some empty window placeholders in some windows

changes: [Steam] Workshop maps are uploaded for friends only by default now

changes: right click on map size will decrease the map size again

changes: civs can settle on sand right now

changes: added island size requirmenet for mineral spawn for at least 20 tiles

fixed: soft crash when you unit with energized trait blows up on landmine

fixed: in trait editor tooltip overlaps icons awkwardly

fixed: danish translation was broken

fixed: sometimes soft error on mobile when receiving gift power

fixed: creating new cities/buildings would be blocked by minerals

fixed: mobs won't spawn in low candy biomes

fixed: cities not getting updated stats after culture gained new tech right away

fixed: cities keep trying to claim diagonal zones and losing them after a bit

fixes: spectate icon would be stuck if the unit you watched would die on its' own

fixes: [mobile] There was a way to adjust time without having the hourglass power unlocked for non-premium players

fixes: found the last hiding santas

fixes: cities getting removed/bugged out if game is paused right after city is created

fixes: sometimes cities don't have visible zones

fixes: kingdom with bad king can have -1 max villages

fixes: magnets will not show units correctly if you zoom in/out from minimap

fixes: kings, boats, generals, etc won't show up on minimap at their old position if you're dragging them with the magnet

fixes: boats that were dropped with magnet and have an unreachable dock, won't be just stuck forever in one place

fixed: inspiration drops showed fire, instead of inspiration

fixes: if infinity coin removed unit inside a house - his death didn't count

fixes: 18 years babies running around

fixes: when using madness on army bannerman he still stays bannerman

fixes: campfire having wrong map icon

fixes: silver/iron weapon sprites are switched

fixes: worm not removing biomes

fixes: sometimes unit won't heal fully after level up with specific traits

Enjoy!

