New stuff!

Reference images now export with the color indexing applied on save with the palette
Can now undo / redo with z and y
Pop ups can now be disabled in settings (and should remember when you turn them off / on)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Reference images now export with the color indexing applied on save with the palette
Can now undo / redo with z and y
Pop ups can now be disabled in settings (and should remember when you turn them off / on)
Changed files in this update