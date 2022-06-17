 Skip to content

Pixel Palette Creator update for 17 June 2022

New stuff!

Share · View all patches · Build 8956922

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reference images now export with the color indexing applied on save with the palette

Can now undo / redo with z and y

Pop ups can now be disabled in settings (and should remember when you turn them off / on)

