F1® 22 update for 17 June 2022

F1® 22 | VR Gameplay

F1® 22 update for 17 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

F1® 22 will be the first F1® game to support VR and today we’re sharing some gameplay from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in the cockpit of Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin.

VR takes your racing experience to an entirely new level, with all on-track racing available in VR including F1®, F2™, and in supercars. Starting in the garage, you can watch the team work tirelessly before heading out to the grid. You’ll be able to gain an entirely new perspective of the fastest motorsport around and feel the intensity felt by the 20 drivers on the grid like never before.

The following headsets have been tested to work with F1® 22 (other headsets may be compatibility but are unverified): Valve Index, Oculus Quest 2 + Link Cable, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, HTC Vive Cosmos.

