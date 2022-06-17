Version 0.758.3.1

Hello Executives,
New patch out today which fixes a few bugs and also adds in the advisor and guide system which should help new players enjoy the game with handy pop ups, a guide and a to-do list, if you are veteran of the game you can easily switched off the pop ups.
The following has also been fixed:
- Fixed Gigaminer landing at Space freight terminal
- Gigaminer can now only be built in large shipyard
- Fixed issue with Executron launch terminal
- Reloading a game no longer produces tele-probe
- Fixed gateway navigation mesh when connected to derelict outposts so can send units back
- Starfighters will now move again after reloading a save
- Outfit machine can only now be used by the Team owner or their alliance
- Cargoship removed from design menu as no need to build manually
- Cargo ships should start moving again after a save
- Multi selecting troop transports and pressing deploy/load now works
- Fixed issue with saving maps multiple times creating duplicate connections and slowing down the game especially ships coming out of FTL travel.
- Selection rings on tanks are now bigger
- Recall on the teleport now works the same way as normal tele-beaming, just set 1 location and that position now works for both.
- Red alert buttons on station control panels now activate the defences
- Ai will notice you are in the same alliance quicker
- Fixed AI assigning heavy weapons to small fighters
- Fixed roof on top of spy HQ
- Science dome shield button can only be used by CEO's now
- Large mining outposts can now only be disabled and not blown up
- Stopped the creation of multiple jump points which broke warp a bit
- Added turrets to inside power stations control rooms
- Added extra turrets to bridges
- Added sperate keyboard layout for spaceships and walking around
- Fixed issue with internal weapons not being saved correctly for clients
- Fixed error in power screen at start up
- Fixed error in defence screen at start up
Cheers.
Rob
Changed files in this update