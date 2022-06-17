Version 0.758.3.1

Hello Executives,

New patch out today which fixes a few bugs and also adds in the advisor and guide system which should help new players enjoy the game with handy pop ups, a guide and a to-do list, if you are veteran of the game you can easily switched off the pop ups.

The following has also been fixed:

Fixed Gigaminer landing at Space freight terminal

Gigaminer can now only be built in large shipyard

Fixed issue with Executron launch terminal

Reloading a game no longer produces tele-probe

Fixed gateway navigation mesh when connected to derelict outposts so can send units back

Starfighters will now move again after reloading a save

Outfit machine can only now be used by the Team owner or their alliance

Cargoship removed from design menu as no need to build manually

Cargo ships should start moving again after a save

Multi selecting troop transports and pressing deploy/load now works

Fixed issue with saving maps multiple times creating duplicate connections and slowing down the game especially ships coming out of FTL travel.

Selection rings on tanks are now bigger

Recall on the teleport now works the same way as normal tele-beaming, just set 1 location and that position now works for both.

Red alert buttons on station control panels now activate the defences

Ai will notice you are in the same alliance quicker

Fixed AI assigning heavy weapons to small fighters

Fixed roof on top of spy HQ

Science dome shield button can only be used by CEO's now

Large mining outposts can now only be disabled and not blown up

Stopped the creation of multiple jump points which broke warp a bit

Added turrets to inside power stations control rooms

Added extra turrets to bridges

Added sperate keyboard layout for spaceships and walking around

Fixed issue with internal weapons not being saved correctly for clients

Fixed error in power screen at start up

Fixed error in defence screen at start up

Cheers.

Rob