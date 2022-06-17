 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Executive Assault 2 update for 17 June 2022

Version 0.758.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8956886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Executives,

New patch out today which fixes a few bugs and also adds in the advisor and guide system which should help new players enjoy the game with handy pop ups, a guide and a to-do list, if you are veteran of the game you can easily switched off the pop ups.

The following has also been fixed:

  • Fixed Gigaminer landing at Space freight terminal
  • Gigaminer can now only be built in large shipyard
  • Fixed issue with Executron launch terminal
  • Reloading a game no longer produces tele-probe
  • Fixed gateway navigation mesh when connected to derelict outposts so can send units back
  • Starfighters will now move again after reloading a save
  • Outfit machine can only now be used by the Team owner or their alliance
  • Cargoship removed from design menu as no need to build manually
  • Cargo ships should start moving again after a save
  • Multi selecting troop transports and pressing deploy/load now works
  • Fixed issue with saving maps multiple times creating duplicate connections and slowing down the game especially ships coming out of FTL travel.
  • Selection rings on tanks are now bigger
  • Recall on the teleport now works the same way as normal tele-beaming, just set 1 location and that position now works for both.
  • Red alert buttons on station control panels now activate the defences
  • Ai will notice you are in the same alliance quicker
  • Fixed AI assigning heavy weapons to small fighters
  • Fixed roof on top of spy HQ
  • Science dome shield button can only be used by CEO's now
  • Large mining outposts can now only be disabled and not blown up
  • Stopped the creation of multiple jump points which broke warp a bit
  • Added turrets to inside power stations control rooms
  • Added extra turrets to bridges
  • Added sperate keyboard layout for spaceships and walking around
  • Fixed issue with internal weapons not being saved correctly for clients
  • Fixed error in power screen at start up
  • Fixed error in defence screen at start up

Cheers.
Rob

Changed files in this update

Executive Assault 2 ContentOS Depot 510502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link