Main Branch Performance Update

This applies the current BETA performance update together with some more performance enhancing updates to the main build.

Procedurally generated trees are now all instanced on the GPU. This means that any where that had large numbers of trees/palms (e.g Ko Lan) will benefit from a performance boost. Above water terrain is now instanced correctly. Underwater terrain has now been corrected to use the right LOD level Maupiti port has been semi - optimised. Other ports have not yet been optimised.

This essentially takes care of the easy to do optimisations. Ports still need a lot of work but I'm confident that I can significantly reduce the overhead in these areas.

On a 2080ti i9-9900k @ 1920x1080p setting at Maupiti harbour I get over 150 fps now and easily tops out my frame rate limiter of 200fps when nearer the open ocean.

At 5120x1440 it's a very steady 70fps in the same settings. At this resolution, which is just under 4k, my GPU is pixel fill limited which is to be expected so no amount of optimisation will really improve that.

Let me know what your performance gains are in the forum :)