Hotfix 1.0.1

Kicking into gear with quick hotfix!

Fixes

Fix for issue in backend network flow prompting some players to experience an Epic Store sign-in blocking online play

Fix to exploit allowing for free revives when timing a kick to resurrect as timer hits 0

Awareness

We're aware of an issue affecting players using a Mac Mini M1 and are investigating a fix for a future patch.

We're also aware of an issue affecting the Save System on MacOS devices where force quitting during gameplay causes lost progress.

