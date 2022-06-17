Hotfix 1.0.1

Kicking into gear with quick hotfix!
Fixes
- Fix for issue in backend network flow prompting some players to experience an Epic Store sign-in blocking online play
- Fix to exploit allowing for free revives when timing a kick to resurrect as timer hits 0
Awareness
- We're aware of an issue affecting players using a Mac Mini M1 and are investigating a fix for a future patch.
- We're also aware of an issue affecting the Save System on MacOS devices where force quitting during gameplay causes lost progress.
