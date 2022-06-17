Red Solstice 2: Survivors One Year Anniversary!

MARINES!

I want you to give yourself a pat on the back!

You have managed to last one whole year in the fight against the STROL, among other things.

That’s right, it’s our 1-year anniversary, and you should be gosh darn proud. Maybe not you at the back. No, you don’t deserve to be proud, not after you left that STROL cheek in my bed. I never even knew STROL had cheeks, but apparently, they do. And I won't mention from what hemisphere that cheek came from.

To celebrate Red Solstice 2: Survivors first anniversary, my initial thought of course, went to cake. But then I remembered you all had churro addiction, so I swiftly removed that idea and replaced it with more hard work!

I am not a complete party pooper – we have decorated the armoury for you and invited a new, huge, scary friend along!

As a real treat, and as a thank you for being dedicated marines, we are also giving you a shiny new skin. The Black Ops skin. We though you all needed a new suit for this one year birthday - just in case some of you decided to come in your own birthday suits.

As another present, we have given you some patch notes, sorry, we didn't wrap these up, we thought we'd just drop these here.

Patch details below and data dump link arriving shortly.

Patch Notes

Turret engineer item gives 5 stacks

Friendly aura buffs no longer get applied to enemy marines

Biomass will never spawn on disruptor area

Whale no longer targets isolated marines, it uses center location of players to spawn monsters

Improved Insurgents - Nightfall experience

Added More Maps to Insurgent map pools

Reworked Generator defence on Howell-Barrex Mission 1

Added Mission Evac to Aella after killing the Boss

Added HARV and HEST Phalanx colors to Heavy Convoy

Elpida targeting scales properly will item damage

Insurgents - destroying the reactor if reactor mission is available will automatically fail it

Skills will properly place explosives on the ground now

Reduced biomass collision sphere

added basic sound for chat receiving messages

added buffs on 2 calibration terminals that were missing it

weapon mods can be properly saved on bots now

added weapon tooltip to weapon buttons in loadout

Medal Change

medals can be acquired on any difficulty, and their stats are multiplied based on which difficulty you won the medal on

means that medals get better on higher difficulty you win them

Right marines, get back to HQ, NOW!!

(Fresh churros have just arrived!)

