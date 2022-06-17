 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carrier Command 2 update for 17 June 2022

v1.3.2 - Fixes and Improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8956668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Today we release v1.3.2, including some fixes and improvements to Carrier Command 2.

We have more fixes and improvements planned in minor updates over the coming weeks and months, and are also working on the next major update which will have a gameplay focus. We will share more info as the work is completed!

Thanks to everyone who has reported issues on the official issue tracker, making this update possible.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.3.2

Fix - Fixed aircraft destroyed by impacting the ocean not showing on the ship log
Fix - Surface vehicles no longer try to pathfind through hangars or across runways to avoid collisions with aircraft
Fix - Selecting self-destruct monitor using VR controller no longer prevents deselecting
Fix - Fixed self-destruct timer overflowing UI when set to a value greater than 99
Rework - Enemy air units no longer run out of fuel and crash

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489631
  • Loading history…
Depot 1489632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link