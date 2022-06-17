v1.3.2 - Fixes and Improvements!

Dear Players,

Today we release v1.3.2, including some fixes and improvements to Carrier Command 2.

We have more fixes and improvements planned in minor updates over the coming weeks and months, and are also working on the next major update which will have a gameplay focus. We will share more info as the work is completed!

Thanks to everyone who has reported issues on the official issue tracker, making this update possible.

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.3.2

Fix - Fixed aircraft destroyed by impacting the ocean not showing on the ship log

Fix - Surface vehicles no longer try to pathfind through hangars or across runways to avoid collisions with aircraft

Fix - Selecting self-destruct monitor using VR controller no longer prevents deselecting

Fix - Fixed self-destruct timer overflowing UI when set to a value greater than 99

Rework - Enemy air units no longer run out of fuel and crash