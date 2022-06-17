Welcome to the Portal Realm - V0.01.81 - 17/06/2022

Hey all, we're bringing out a bunch of tweaks, improvements, and fixes to the game in this patch. From smarter bots to story starts, we've got a whole host of updates we're excited to dive into!

Welcome to the Portal Realm - the start of Super Squad's story.

Surge Defence Systems - hold points for longer to get more defences and keep the enemy at bay.

AI rework - taking map state, AoE abilities, and player actions into consideration.

The Military Base - our new map for the military faction.

You're welcome to join our Discord to help give us feedback! Make sure to let us know what you think of all the changes as that's the best way to have your input on the game.

Now, let’s take a look at the changes in more detail:

Welcome to the Portal Realm

When Sarge opened his eyes, he was no longer in the Military Base – instead he stood alone on a floating island of crumbling rock in front of a fantastical world he could never had imagined. Hues of bright blue and purple stung his eyes as he took it in: a vast space where collapsing ruins were suspended in the air, a tower lit up like a shining beacon in the centre, and large shards that each seemed to reflect Sarge’s own memories as he gazed into them. An eerie silence lay over the place like a smothering blanket, interrupted only by brief flashes of noise from the shards as they played out the sound of his memories. Underneath all of this was a colossal portal, much like the one that had transported him here.

You may notice there’s a whole new background to the game while navigating our menus and getting in and out from a match – that’s because we’re now bringing the first bits of lore into the game! We’d like to welcome you to the Portal Realm, a weird and wonderous place that the Troopers have found themselves in filled with strange shards and portals. We don’t want to give away too much at this moment but we can tell you the Portal Realm will be pivotal to the story, and they’ll be more lore content coming to the game soon – including lore-based challenges with exclusive skins to unlock!

Surge Defence Systems



Today we're introducing the Surge Defence Systems. These defences take the form of large and small mortars that periodically fire AoE rounds around the captured point, and energy walls that block movement and shots of the opposing team. The defences appear when a point is captured and increase in number with the surge value of the point - this caps off when the point hits a 50 surge.

While the defences can be healed they don’t regen health by themselves. Be careful to keep them up though as once they’re destroyed, they’re gone until the point is neutralised and captured again.

AI Rework



We’ve reworked the logic that the AI follows to make them a bit smarter when considering what points to go to or if they should stay at their current objective. Now, depending on the state of the map, the AI of each team will either be in attack or defence mode – making them more aggressive or defensive respectively. They will now also take you as a player into consideration, making them cover for you if you leave a point, or follow you to attack an objective. They should now feel like they're making sense in the second to second chaos of the match.

This change is all about both giving players a challenge and giving them a team of bots that they can rely on to make smart decisions. They will also now avoid Rain of Fire and other Area of Effect abilities on the ground, so apologies Scorch mains, but no more padding the damage stats by bots standing in your flames…

New Domination Map



The most secure training facility this side of the moon, this well-equipped base was the central hub of the Military Faction and their dangerous experiments. The spacious grounds are empty for once, so challenge yourself to the obstacle course, hunker down behind sandbags on the airstrip, or stake your claim over the tank depot.

Trooper Rotation



Damage:

Our long-range pirate Sniper Crow, who specialises in assassinating people from off screen.

Sarge, our rapid fire Soldier who excels in the middle of the fray dishing out in AoE damage.

Our dwarven delver Tharlin is ready to burrow his team around the map and assassinate any target with but a minor inconvenience.

Tank:

Our two-part tank pairing, Fang and Trigger. Trigger doesn't think of himself as an attack dog, he's just playing Fetch.

Healer:

Our angelic champion Eve is here to save her allies and condemn her enemies.

Support:

Supreme Overlord Nebular, who dominates the battlefield from afar, letting his allies do the grunt work.

Map Rotation:

Quality of Life Changes

Main Menu sound implementation – now there are various layers of foley sounds as you click through the menu tabs and through different layers inside of tabs.

Visual updates to various models inside of multiple maps.

Tweaks to server lobby, which should improve latency issues depending on ISP speed and bandwidth.

You can now buy multiple Boosters from the Store

Adjusted the Keep location on the Castle Grounds map to stop the camera interfering with combat – now you won’t get blocked by the camera and cut out materials when fighting.

Enemy Troopers will now flash white when you deal damage to them, while your Trooper will flash red when they receive damage.

An optimisation pass has started and is well under way to reduce sizes of textures and normals.

Restoration Rune, Bomb Drone, and Deploy Turret have had their collisions removed more quickly after they die.

The Abandoned Town map has had some visual tweaks, and Frosty Hallows now has an updated ice texture on the frozen lake.

Balance Changes:

Troopers:

Sarge

Frontal Assault

Cooldown nerfed from 6 seconds to 8

Suppressive Fire

Decreased Movement Speed from 850 to 790

Increased defence buff from 45% to 50%.

Crow

Knockback Shot:

Knockback distance nerfed from 15m to 10m

Skully

Health:

Nerfed from 1568 to 1508

Reserves:

Nerf – %HP auto trigger nerfed from 10% to 6%

Nerf – Self-heal Conversion nerfed from 75% to 60%

Buff – AoE Heal Conversion buffed from 75% to 100%

Fang

Health:

Nerfed from 1313 to 1283

Tharlin

Minor Inconvenience:

Move speed decrease from 5000cm to 4000cm during minor inconvenience

Flintlock

Gun:

Increased Gun Range from 2200cm to 2400 cm

Duellist’s Dance:

Reduced shot damage from 200 to 175

Double O’s:

75 Damage put back onto the initial impact of double O’s

Xandark

Culminate Wounds:

Increased base damage of culminate wounds from 90 to 140

Poison Bomb:

Reduced Range of poison bomb from 3500cm to 2900 cm

Eve

Divine Intervention:

Cooldown increased from 25 seconds to 30

Range reduced from 4000cm to 3500cm

Restoration Rune:

Increased Cooldown from 25 to 30 seconds

Pan

Health

Nerfed from 1042 to 1002

Marching Band:

Increased damage buff from marching band from 22% to 25%

Reduce the move speed increase from 25% to 20%

Actives and Passives:

Actives:

Catch 22

Reduce damage taken from 100% to 60%

I am the Carry

Increased damage buff from 35% to 60%

Increased lifesteal from 20% to 50%

Increased movespeed debuff from 15% to 25%

Health is my Resource

Increased damage buff from 50% to 80%

Thorns

Reflect damage buffed from 30% to 45%

Cooldown nerfed from 20 seconds to 25

Passives

One-Two

Cooldown nerfed from 12 seconds to 16.

Mitigate Foes

Increased damage reduction from 12% to 20%

Berserker’s Rage

Damage window nerfed from 1.5 seconds to 0.9 seconds

Damage reduction nerfed from 20% to 15%

Healing Pods

Increased healing pod heal from 50 to 80

Slow duration increased from 1 second to 2 seconds

Battle Medic

Damage increased from 25% to 50%

Backline Carry

Damage and movement speed increase buffed from 10% to 15% per stack

Bug Fixes

Fix to some issues some players were having with Ram Slam not interrupting correctly.

Fixed an issue where if an active ability was used and sold while the effect was still active, the effect would indefinitely persist.

Fixed an issue where Hold the Line was double proccing.

Fixed an issue where Duellist’s Dance end shot could pass through scenery.

Fixed an issue where Bots would not stun correctly from abilities.

Fixed an issue where Skin Boosters would not visually show items correctly in squad select.

Fixed an issue where fullscreen video settings was not working in the locker section of Squad Select.

Fixed an issue where your avatar was not setting correctly in Squad Select.

Removed Strike Challenges from the game, so you will only get Domination challenges now.

Fixed an issue where the store would sometimes not open while in game.

Fixed an issue where a token inside of the game would make it so a few users couldn’t login to the server – apologies for the length this bug was in.

Fixed an issue where footsteps would not play correctly on various maps.

Fixed an issue where you could throw abilities further than their range if you moved back from negative space. The throwable arc now also follows the ground aiming icon instead of going to the cursor location.

Fixed an issue where podiums would not show in the correct location inside of the store.

Fixed a variety of issues where line abilities would get stuck on smaller objects/invisible volumes around the maps.

Fixed an issue where Troopers could be knocked through invisible walls around various maps.

Fixed an issue where Fang’s Menacing Bark ability would not silence Bots correctly.

Fixed an issue where dodge charges could get stuck when using multiple at a time.

Fixed an issue where in-base stores would not show up in match.

Fixed an issue where Scorch’s Rain of Fire would make his other abilities unavailable to cast until the projectile hit the floor.

Fixed an issue with the Mastery EXP calculation, so now achieving mastery levels is much more achievable.

Fixed an issue where some projectiles were not displaying their location correctly in game (Minotaur Skullcrusher).

Fixed an issue where Avatar and Emote descriptions were not showing correctly.

Known Issues

If you finish or get past the movement section of the tutorial, go back to the main menu, and then play through the tutorial again it won't load correctly and will think you're on the camera movement section. If you exit out and reload the tutorial it will work fine.

During the movement section of the tutorial you won't be moved to the center of the pads correctly. You will after the shooting objective of the tutorial.

Sometimes players can be stuck on the loading screen between squad select and playing on the map.

By pressing the ` key (next to 1 on qwerty keyboards) you will enter an Ai testing mode. This has no in game benefits for players, but we’re running dev builds so we can debug the game. If you do this your camera can get disconnected from your character. If you do this in base you can get stuck in base.

Some players are experiencing random crashes. Some of these have been fixed, but there may be more. If you experience this then join the discord and send over your log files to BadFox_Eddie. You can ask him how to get your log files and he'll help!

Borderless/Windowed/Fullscreen don't seem to be setting properly, working on a fix.

We've had one instance of Trooper's spawning with the incorrect UI, we're keeping an eye out for this, but haven't had any additional instances of the bug.

Sometimes Scorch's turret seems to be firing 2 projectiles - any more information on this would be much appreciated.

Sometimes when adding players to a party their names are not be visible. They are in your party and is just a visibility bug.

Steam ID: 8956635

Epic ID: 11154

To view this go to Steam > Library > Right Click Super Squad > Properties > Updates

It's at the bottom of the small pop-up window and is a way for you to ensure that you're game is fully updated and able to play.