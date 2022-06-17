Patch V.0.4.53: New improvements and bug fixes

Happy Friday, brothers and sisters!

Today we’re glad to announce that all the new contents we’ve been testing in the Alpha branch of Immortal Life are finally coming to the main game with version 0.4.53! Some of you already know most of the changes included in this update, but let’s make a quick reminder for the sake of those cultivators who just arrived to our community. Plus, you’ll find several new optimization enhancements and bug fixes:

New content

Some Li Mengqing’s personal stories has been added to the game.

The Yuhua Mystic Realm is finally coming to Immortal Life, we can’t wait to see how your new adventure goes! New fish and fishing spots, monsters, and commodities are now waiting for you in this supernatural land!

A trade road to the Flower Valley has been unlocked, with new furniture designs as a part of a brand-new Flower Set.

Two new Flower types to plant have been added to Immortal Life.

New dishes and products added to our game.

The Turtle Mill we mentioned before is now ready for you!

Optimization changes

The basic attack sound effects have been adjusted.

Now you can check the effect of each dish on the cooking menu.

Optimization changes based on user feedback

We adjusted the game code to make sure you can go to different places easily when you use the speed boost items.

When checking your seed bags, you’ll be able to see how many times you can harvest each kind of crop.

The Scale Models get easier to trigger.

Bugs fixed

Fixed a bug that shown the initially broken house as a Lv.2 house.

Fixed a bug that didn’t count the Quick Cooking dishes in the Collection Manual.

Fixed a bug that didn’t count ore in the Collection Manual.

Fixed a bug that prevented the game from reading your save files.

Fixed a bug that didn’t allow players to discard or trade with weapons purchased in Qiongzhen Pavilion.

Major Localization update.

To all those who’re playing the new content for the first time, we hope you enjoy it! As you’ve surely noticed after the release of every patch, we’re constantly supervising your comments here on Steam and all your contributions in the feedback channel from 2P Games’ Discord server. So please, keep sharing your thoughts on the status of the game, or the features it should include before its full release, with us.

Also, don’t forget to share with the community your best screenshots!

Have a great time exploring the Jiufeng State,

YiFang Studios & 2P Games