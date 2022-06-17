6.17 - V.1.0.3.2 Update (Mods & Bug Fixes)

Hello Travellers,

In this update, we fixed a few bugs might be carried by the V.1.0.3 Npc Roles. It's mainly solved the MODs compatibility issue. Have a detailed check below:

Adjustment:

"The Bandit of Umbra Cliffs" and "Find Rabia" now have the location hint

Some quest status will be shown as "To be delivered", instead of ‘Completed’

Removed the option of tribe rename for Sultan roles in Intel interface

Bug Fix:

Fixed MODs compatibility issues.

Fixed the wrong layer level of the Crying Rock map in Sandbox Mode

Fixed the wrong layer level of Gobi's mini-battlefield map

Fixed the an quest objective error in Akhal Sultan quest lines

In addition, we've always been keen on to hear your voice for the update, especially your valueable thoughts regarding our WIKI, localization and V.1.0.3 Update: FPS Performance, New Roles feelings, and etc





Feedbacks or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!