6.17 - V.1.0.3.2 Update (Mods & Bug Fixes)

Hello Travellers,
In this update, we fixed a few bugs might be carried by the V.1.0.3 Npc Roles. It's mainly solved the MODs compatibility issue. Have a detailed check below:
Update Logs:
Adjustment:
- "The Bandit of Umbra Cliffs" and "Find Rabia" now have the location hint
- Some quest status will be shown as "To be delivered", instead of ‘Completed’
- Removed the option of tribe rename for Sultan roles in Intel interface
Bug Fix:
- Fixed MODs compatibility issues.
- Fixed the wrong layer level of the Crying Rock map in Sandbox Mode
- Fixed the wrong layer level of Gobi's mini-battlefield map
- Fixed the an quest objective error in Akhal Sultan quest lines
In addition, we've always been keen on to hear your voice for the update, especially your valueable thoughts regarding our WIKI, localization and V.1.0.3 Update: FPS Performance, New Roles feelings, and etc
Feedbacks or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!
Thank you all!
Changed files in this update