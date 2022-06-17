v1.5.2 - The Vehicle Welder and End-Effector Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
In this weeks minor update, we are adding the new vehicle mounted welders and end-effectors, designed for use with autonomous and unmanned vehicles, and manned submarines.
The new welder is an electric type welder and works underwater. As you may expect, when active it repairs any damaged blocks immediately in front of it.
The end-effector component can interact with any button immediately in front of it, as well as interacting with doors.
With the combination of these 2 new parts, players can now achieve a great many tasks previously requiring manual operation. This can be particularly useful when in hazardous or hostile environments such as high temperature, deep under water, or around radioactive materials.
As well as these new components, there are many important bug fixes and improvements. Please see the full changelog below for full details.
We look forward to reading your feedback, and seeing what players create and get up to with the new components!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.5.2
Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via 'geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks' which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.
Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.
Feature - #587 Mounted Welder and Mounted End-Effector components
Feature - #656 Solid Rocket Nozzle Max Power slider
Fix - #8588 #8613 Fixed default damage values for collisions
Fix - #7101 #7505 #7619 Natural disasters sirens can now be disabled globally with a button on them
Fix - Old saves will now initialize damage_tracker in mission lua script
Rework - #8717 Sonar active ping reworked*
Fix - #8838 #8728 Radar does not detect tilted vehicle
Fix - #8790 Inactive sonar jammer consumes power
Fix - #8562 Sonar Jammer node mislabels
Fix - #8593 Sonar description spelling mistake
Fix - #8668 Sonar Data node info
Fix - #7633 Fix being able to save while dead when quitting to main menu
Fix - #7640 Scroll bar not appearing for updated ui containers
Fix - #7650 C4 placement rendering when in a seat
Fix - #7827 C4 placement on moving vehicles for clients
Fix - #7652 Pilot mask rendering issue with some outfits
Fix - #7702 Wrong editor mesh for Camera Gimbal and Stabilizer Camera
Fix - #7862 Floating terrain at Terminal Trinite
Fix - Optimized parsing for some scene values
Fix - Coaxial rotor entire mesh rotating
Fix - State data network messages being sent for vehicles with no stateful components
Fix - #1197 Game occasionally getting stuck on audio mutexes
*Sonar ping input must now be held to continue receiving information from that ping; passive data is no longer output while actively pinging.
Changed files in this update