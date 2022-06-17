v1.5.2 - The Vehicle Welder and End-Effector Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

In this weeks minor update, we are adding the new vehicle mounted welders and end-effectors, designed for use with autonomous and unmanned vehicles, and manned submarines.

The new welder is an electric type welder and works underwater. As you may expect, when active it repairs any damaged blocks immediately in front of it.

The end-effector component can interact with any button immediately in front of it, as well as interacting with doors.

With the combination of these 2 new parts, players can now achieve a great many tasks previously requiring manual operation. This can be particularly useful when in hazardous or hostile environments such as high temperature, deep under water, or around radioactive materials.

As well as these new components, there are many important bug fixes and improvements. Please see the full changelog below for full details.

We look forward to reading your feedback, and seeing what players create and get up to with the new components!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.5.2

Changes that include a #NUMBER relate to fixes or features submitted by the Stormworks community via 'geometa.co.uk/support/stormworks' which can be accessed via the 'Report Bug/Request Feature' button in-game.

Posting a submission to this tracker ensures we review your suggestion/report since we may not see reports submitted via other channels.

Feature - #587 Mounted Welder and Mounted End-Effector components

Feature - #656 Solid Rocket Nozzle Max Power slider

Fix - #8588 #8613 Fixed default damage values for collisions

Fix - #7101 #7505 #7619 Natural disasters sirens can now be disabled globally with a button on them

Fix - Old saves will now initialize damage_tracker in mission lua script

Rework - #8717 Sonar active ping reworked*

Fix - #8838 #8728 Radar does not detect tilted vehicle

Fix - #8790 Inactive sonar jammer consumes power

Fix - #8562 Sonar Jammer node mislabels

Fix - #8593 Sonar description spelling mistake

Fix - #8668 Sonar Data node info

Fix - #7633 Fix being able to save while dead when quitting to main menu

Fix - #7640 Scroll bar not appearing for updated ui containers

Fix - #7650 C4 placement rendering when in a seat

Fix - #7827 C4 placement on moving vehicles for clients

Fix - #7652 Pilot mask rendering issue with some outfits

Fix - #7702 Wrong editor mesh for Camera Gimbal and Stabilizer Camera

Fix - #7862 Floating terrain at Terminal Trinite

Fix - Optimized parsing for some scene values

Fix - Coaxial rotor entire mesh rotating

Fix - State data network messages being sent for vehicles with no stateful components

Fix - #1197 Game occasionally getting stuck on audio mutexes

*Sonar ping input must now be held to continue receiving information from that ping; passive data is no longer output while actively pinging.