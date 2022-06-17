 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 17 June 2022

Icons / HUD / HP Build

Build 8956395

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New icons and HUD style
  • redrawn all item icons and inventory style


New HP build

  • a health build has been added, health points have been added to many equip items such as hairstyles, glasses and beards

so now you can assemble a character through health or mix things with armor and hp

a build with 400 hp is approximately equal to a build with 67 armor

  • reduced the amount of health added for 1 skillpoint from 10 to 5
  • stats of almost all items of the character's equip have been changed
  • the stats of all NPCs are balanced
  • increased the damage of assault and sniper rifles
  • fix - the watering can created the effects of a bullet hit
