Icons / HUD / HP Build

New icons and HUD style

redrawn all item icons and inventory style





New HP build

a health build has been added, health points have been added to many equip items such as hairstyles, glasses and beards

so now you can assemble a character through health or mix things with armor and hp

a build with 400 hp is approximately equal to a build with 67 armor