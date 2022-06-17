Icons / HUD / HP Build

New icons and HUD style
- redrawn all item icons and inventory style
New HP build
- a health build has been added, health points have been added to many equip items such as hairstyles, glasses and beards
so now you can assemble a character through health or mix things with armor and hp
a build with 400 hp is approximately equal to a build with 67 armor
- reduced the amount of health added for 1 skillpoint from 10 to 5
- stats of almost all items of the character's equip have been changed
- the stats of all NPCs are balanced
- increased the damage of assault and sniper rifles
- fix - the watering can created the effects of a bullet hit
Changed files in this update