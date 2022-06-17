SPECTATOR UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8956013 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 13:39:05 UTC by Wendy

A new patch with spectator mode, Agar teamup against giants, new flag kill log info and more quality of life improvements.

AGAR TEAMUP

An improvement upon the Agar mode which should make it even more fun. If a giant gets too big the match goes into "TeamUp mode" which means: everyone against the giant! So damage is only dealt to the giant and by the giant... until he's dead.

SPECTATOR MODE

The most requested feature is here - Spectator mode!

Works in free cam (ASDW) and follow player (LMB/RMB).

Please note: spectator chat is invisible to players.

RANKED QoL



If you're waiting in a ranked queue and a game starts the Soldat 2 icon on the Windows taskbar will now start blinking (additionally to playing a start game sound).



The current player queues list is clickable, so you can join a non-empty queue right away!



The ongoing ranked games list is joinable as spectator!

NEW KILL LOG FLAG INFO



More info showing who returned, took and scored the flag in the "kill log".

Kill Log length is also adjustable in settings now.

CHANGELOG

0.8.34a - 0.8.39a

(changes include all test versions up to current version)

[17.06.2022] 0.8.39a

ranked matches are joinable as spectator

spectators can only talk to other spectators

new early access notes welcome screen

[15.06.2022] 0.8.38t

Zone: fixed respawns

Zone: larger minimum space

Zone: added variables to modifier

fixed side menu staying when level changes

fixed side menu staying when lobby shows

announcer doesn't say "has the flag" when flags reversed

Deathmatch time limit 5 mins

[14.06.2022] 0.8.37t

ranked: added clickable queues list

ranked: added current games list joinable as spectator

ranked: current games and queues update periodically

player indicator scales better with giant

better giant visual indicator

fixed charge/health bars wrongly scaled on giant

fixed spectator cam jumping to bottom left corner on free cam

TeamDeathmatch base limit increased 30->50

tweaked flag logs in kill log

[13.06.2022] 0.8.36t

added Agar TeamUp Against Giant mode! (Deathmatch only)

added max Kill Log Lines game settings

removed show kill log (can set Kill Log Lines to 0)

fixed kill log flag icons proportions

added follow player in spectator

added spectator info text

added AgarMassScale variable to GostekMovement

[10.06.2022] 0.8.35t

added spectator mode

fixed superman dash in deathmatch

kill log: added flag lost, flag taken icons and flag returned icons

kill log: added outline to icons

kill log: new dash kill icon

lobby: start button vanishes after clicking

ctf_limbo improved (less verticality)

dm_monument lighter background

ranked: taskbar will blink if match is about to start (Windows only)

fixed issues with Vote buttons not clickable

fixed weapons menu and lobby mouse sensitivity different than in-game mouse

fixed discrepancies between menu cursor position and in-game position

WHAT'S NEXT?

Grenade and rocket desyncs are on my current ToDo list. Also I will fix nade boosts working semi-randomly!

And I will just tease about upcoming Steam Achievements and Trading Cards..

Have fun!

MM