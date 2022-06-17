SPECTATOR UPDATE

A new patch with spectator mode, Agar teamup against giants, new flag kill log info and more quality of life improvements.
AGAR TEAMUP
An improvement upon the Agar mode which should make it even more fun. If a giant gets too big the match goes into "TeamUp mode" which means: everyone against the giant! So damage is only dealt to the giant and by the giant... until he's dead.
SPECTATOR MODE
The most requested feature is here - Spectator mode!
Works in free cam (ASDW) and follow player (LMB/RMB).
Please note: spectator chat is invisible to players.
RANKED QoL
If you're waiting in a ranked queue and a game starts the Soldat 2 icon on the Windows taskbar will now start blinking (additionally to playing a start game sound).
The current player queues list is clickable, so you can join a non-empty queue right away!
The ongoing ranked games list is joinable as spectator!
NEW KILL LOG FLAG INFO
More info showing who returned, took and scored the flag in the "kill log".
Kill Log length is also adjustable in settings now.
CHANGELOG
0.8.34a - 0.8.39a
(changes include all test versions up to current version)
[17.06.2022] 0.8.39a
ranked matches are joinable as spectator
spectators can only talk to other spectators
new early access notes welcome screen
[15.06.2022] 0.8.38t
Zone: fixed respawns
Zone: larger minimum space
Zone: added variables to modifier
fixed side menu staying when level changes
fixed side menu staying when lobby shows
announcer doesn't say "has the flag" when flags reversed
Deathmatch time limit 5 mins
[14.06.2022] 0.8.37t
ranked: added clickable queues list
ranked: added current games list joinable as spectator
ranked: current games and queues update periodically
player indicator scales better with giant
better giant visual indicator
fixed charge/health bars wrongly scaled on giant
fixed spectator cam jumping to bottom left corner on free cam
TeamDeathmatch base limit increased 30->50
tweaked flag logs in kill log
[13.06.2022] 0.8.36t
added Agar TeamUp Against Giant mode! (Deathmatch only)
added max Kill Log Lines game settings
removed show kill log (can set Kill Log Lines to 0)
fixed kill log flag icons proportions
added follow player in spectator
added spectator info text
added AgarMassScale variable to GostekMovement
[10.06.2022] 0.8.35t
added spectator mode
fixed superman dash in deathmatch
kill log: added flag lost, flag taken icons and flag returned icons
kill log: added outline to icons
kill log: new dash kill icon
lobby: start button vanishes after clicking
ctf_limbo improved (less verticality)
dm_monument lighter background
ranked: taskbar will blink if match is about to start (Windows only)
fixed issues with Vote buttons not clickable
fixed weapons menu and lobby mouse sensitivity different than in-game mouse
fixed discrepancies between menu cursor position and in-game position
WHAT'S NEXT?
Grenade and rocket desyncs are on my current ToDo list. Also I will fix nade boosts working semi-randomly!
And I will just tease about upcoming Steam Achievements and Trading Cards..
Have fun!
MM
Changed files in this update