Update 1.1.1c: New weapons, New props, New features in Mission Editor

Hi everyone.

This week we focused on improving Mission Editor, but we were also able to add new content such as a new weapon, a new vehicle, a new uniform part, and a few props & buildings.

This is the full list of changelogs:

New features:

•Added Sten MKV.

•Added Horsa glider (vehicle & prop).

•Added Russian smg gear.

•Added 2 new chair props and 2 new table props for map editor and mission editor.

•Added Stalingrad railway station (Stalingrad DLC testers).

•Added a new system to set destruction on map editor destructible props.

•Added position/rotation/scale input field in Map Editor.

Fixes:

•Intense weapon sway is now back for Realistic difficulty.

•Fixed mud road 3.

•Improvements in shaders performance.

•Fixed bugs for some editor maps.

•Various other changes and fixes in Map editor.

•Various other fixes from 📢feedback Discord channel.

Feel free to report bugs and opinions about the update.

We are also proceeding with Stalingrad DLC.

Work on 2 new Soviet buildings are now in progress, and we collected a list of more than 15 new small props to be used for Stalingrad map.

The reworks we are doing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon channel. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.

Also you can stay in touch with us through our Discord server.



Thank you all,

Marco