SIXTH GUARDIAN CHARITY PROGRAM Y7S2 ILGA World

Coming hot on the heels of the launch of Operation Vector Glare, we’re excited to unveil the latest addition to the Sixth Guardian Program! If you’re new to this program, it aims to support a charity via the sales of an in-game bundle, with 100% of net proceeds (with a minimum of $6 USD per bundle sold) going to the charity. Your purchases help directly support a charity and help a diverse range of causes. Together, we hope to unite the Rainbow Six Siege community and make a positive change outside of our game.

Since the program's launch in 2020, together with our community, we have raised over $350,000 USD for charity! Big thanks once again to our past Sixth Guardian partners: AbleGamers Charity, Stack Up, and Indspire.

The Siege team is excited to reveal that our latest partner is the fantastic charity, ILGA World. Over the course of Operation Vector Glare and the following season, players will be able to purchase this Osa Sixth Guardian Bundle as a way of supporting their mission. Representing more than 1,800 organizations in over 160 countries and territories, ILGA World supports human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer people through advocacy, research, trainings, and awareness campaigns. In their words, “we want a world where the human rights of all are respected and where everyone can live in equality and freedom: a world where global justice and equity are assured and established regardless of people’s sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expressions and sex characteristics.” We’re beyond excited to be working with them on this and feel they’re a great fit for a bundle focused on Osa.

This bundle features a set of cosmetics focused on Osa, all featuring ILGA World’s distinctive colors and Sixth Guardian branding. Specifically, the set includes:

"Sixth Guardian Glory" Uniform

"Sixth Guardian Glory " Headgear

“Sixth Guardian Glory” Background Card

"Sixth Guardian Osa" Charm

The bundle is available for a limited time over the course of the next two seasons, so make sure to check it out before Season 3 ends!

**If you'd like to donate directly to further support ILGA World, click here to go straight to their Donate page.

Learn more about ILGA World -** https://ilga.org/