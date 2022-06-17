 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Xandata update for 17 June 2022

PXD Nights: Most Wanted

Share · View all patches · Build 8955714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

❌ PXD'S MOST WANTED ❌

🎯 RamenStyle
🎯 FranticPatatas
🎯 Excelsor

We received intel that a group of Xandats has been causing mayhem in the different modes and maps of Project Xandata! 🌪️

The Alliance issued BOUNTY REWARDS (300 X-DIAMONDS) for those who can catch them in the game and kill them! 🤑

Here's what you have to do:
  • Join PXD Nights on June 17 from 8PM-10PM GMT+8 (1PM-3PM BST)
  • If you get a match against RamenStyle, FranticPatatas or ExcelSor, make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them!
  • The clip must show your name eliminating one of the players on the MOST WANTED list. ❌
  • Post your clip on either Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #PXDMostWanted #PXDNights #ProjectXandata
  • Submission of entries is until June 19, 2022 6:00PM (GMT+8).
  • At the end of the event, 5 lucky Xandats will win 300 X-Diamonds each.
  • Winners will be chosen from the pool of entries and will be announced on Monday, June 20 💰💰💰

Join the PXD Discord server

See you all in-game, Xandats! 🔫

Changed depots in dev-gameye branch

View more data in app history for build 8955714
Main Depot Depot 674692
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link