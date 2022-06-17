PXD Nights: Most Wanted

Share · View all patches · Build 8955714 · Last edited 17 June 2022 – 10:06:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

❌ PXD'S MOST WANTED ❌

We received intel that a group of Xandats has been causing mayhem in the different modes and maps of Project Xandata! 🌪️

The Alliance issued BOUNTY REWARDS (300 X-DIAMONDS) for those who can catch them in the game and kill them! 🤑

Here's what you have to do:

Join PXD Nights on June 17 from 8PM-10PM GMT+8 (1PM-3PM BST)

If you get a match against RamenStyle , FranticPatatas or ExcelSor , make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them!

, or , make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them! The clip must show your name eliminating one of the players on the MOST WANTED list. ❌

Post your clip on either Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #PXDMostWanted #PXDNights #ProjectXandata

Submission of entries is until June 19, 2022 6:00PM (GMT+8) .

. At the end of the event, 5 lucky Xandats will win 300 X-Diamonds each.

Winners will be chosen from the pool of entries and will be announced on Monday, June 20 💰💰💰

Join the PXD Discord server

See you all in-game, Xandats! 🔫