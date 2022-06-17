PXD Nights: Most Wanted

❌ PXD'S MOST WANTED ❌
🎯 RamenStyle
🎯 FranticPatatas
🎯 Excelsor
We received intel that a group of Xandats has been causing mayhem in the different modes and maps of Project Xandata! 🌪️
The Alliance issued BOUNTY REWARDS (300 X-DIAMONDS) for those who can catch them in the game and kill them! 🤑
Here's what you have to do:
- Join PXD Nights on June 17 from 8PM-10PM GMT+8 (1PM-3PM BST)
- If you get a match against RamenStyle, FranticPatatas or ExcelSor, make sure to take a proof (video/screenshot) of you killing them!
- The clip must show your name eliminating one of the players on the MOST WANTED list. ❌
- Post your clip on either Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #PXDMostWanted #PXDNights #ProjectXandata
- Submission of entries is until June 19, 2022 6:00PM (GMT+8).
- At the end of the event, 5 lucky Xandats will win 300 X-Diamonds each.
- Winners will be chosen from the pool of entries and will be announced on Monday, June 20 💰💰💰
Join the PXD Discord server
See you all in-game, Xandats! 🔫
