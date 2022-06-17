Serial Cleaners - Clean Up Starts September 22nd 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time to make a mark on your diary (please avoid marks on the carpet, we've just had it steam cleaned) Serial Cleaners will be available September 22nd 2022.



─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

We encourage all of you to check out Serial Cleaners' prequel - Serial Cleaner! Bob is younger, his mom still alive and the US West Coast in the 70's brighter, yet equally bloody. Click the link below to check the game here on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/522210/Serial_Cleaner/