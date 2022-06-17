 Skip to content

Serial Cleaners update for 17 June 2022

Serial Cleaners - Clean Up Starts September 22nd 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time to make a mark on your diary (please avoid marks on the carpet, we've just had it steam cleaned) Serial Cleaners will be available September 22nd 2022.


We encourage all of you to check out Serial Cleaners' prequel - Serial Cleaner! Bob is younger, his mom still alive and the US West Coast in the 70's brighter, yet equally bloody. Click the link below to check the game here on Steam!

Changed depots in externalqa branch

Serial Cleaners Win Depot 1337921
