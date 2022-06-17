Update 11: Level 1 improvement

After 12 hours of power outage at the studio, CARNAGE OFFERING update 11 has finally found its way to your PCs!

It is with great pleasure that I announce the redesign of the level 1 of our FPS.

Since the release of the game, players have been telling me that the size of this first map was too small.

The zombies tended to gather too quickly and escape was complicated, other players also suffered from a lack of exploration possibilities.

And they were right! And I was also fed up with this map, it had to evolve (other maps will be improved later)

It is certainly not perfect and it will probably never be but if you have other recommendations you know where to find me.

Here are the different improvements and fixes in this update:

-Level Design: Added different paths in level 1 and optimized graphics

-Spaceship level 5: Added extra life bar for the reactors of the replicator ship

-Fixed a language bug on the workbench (Thanks to "paulanocom" who supports Futurtech Studio projects since the beginning)

-Fixed a display bug on the life bar of the final boss in "easy" and "too easy" mode

-Added clues to find the spare parts of the "Peacekeeper". (I simply indicate you the different levels)