FATHER'S DAY EVENT

Turn on your inner daddy and get them girls moaning out your name to celebrate Father’s Day this week! Collect some delightful trinkets for your cute and sexy girlies and make them bare their all for that chad dad energy!! In addition to the event, we’ve also released a new build v2.2.12.0 with added features. View details in the Changelog below.

Event Content

Fly to Singapore and get closer to Michelle in her Unlock Animation

New Animation and Picture in the Event Messenger Thread with Malee and Lydia

Daddy's Girl Costumes and Collection

Collect Lollipops to unlock content

Complete event mission for extra items (opens next level up, only once)

The event lasts until the 23rd of June, 7 AM UTC

Version Changelog

► Added a Motivation decrease timer for Gifting

► Included a "Reset" Button in the Skill Tree that allows purchasing the reset item directly

► Always shows turbulence luggage reset timer now

► Display Costume Availability timer