Hey Sexy Space enthusiasts!

We’ve just released a new build v2.2.12.0. Please find details in the changelog below!

Version Changelog

► Added a Motivation decrease timer for Gifting

► Included a "Reset" Button in the Skill Tree that allows purchasing the reset item directly

► Always shows turbulence luggage reset timer now

► Display Costume Availability timer

► Lead from profile screen back to card management screen